Bureau County to host electronics recycling event Oct. 21 in Tiskilwa

Bureau County will host a countywide electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Tiskilwa Fire Station Building, 135 North High St., Tiskilwa.

This free collection event is limited to Bureau County residents and there is a limit of seven items per drop off. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other ID with an address, may be required.

Vehicle line up will begin on Owen Street and proceed east to High Street. Event is subject to end when semi-collection containers fill to capacity. Oversized loads may be turned away.

The event is not open to businesses and is scheduled to continue rain or shine.

Accepted items include cable receivers, computer monitors, digital converter boxes, digital music players, desktop computers, DVD players/recorders, fax machines, laptop computers, keyboards, computers, printers, dish receivers, satellite receivers, scanners, small scale servers, televisions, video game consoles and VCRs.

Not accepted items include microwaves, coffee makers, dehumidifiers, vacuums, air conditioners, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, fans, blenders, toasters, washers, dryers and white goods (refrigerators, freezers, stoves and major home appliances).

For any questions, send a message to recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.