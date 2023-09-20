Princeton Culver’s Manager Kendall King accepted to National Training Team

The General Manager of the Princeton Culver’s, Kendall King, has been accepted to the Culver’s National Training Team. Members of the team are asked to travel to new Culver’s locations and support the new restaurant before and after a grand opening.

King’s first assignment on the NTT was in Missouri, where she helped train the new staff for their opening day. King’s long-term goal is to become a Culver’s franchisee in one of the southern states.

“(King) is an exceptional leader with high energy and a need to help people grow and develop,” Owner/Operator of Culver’s in Princeton Michele Davis said. “She continues to push herself to be better. There is no doubt that she makes Culver’s better.”

The Culver’s NTT represents the best of their employees in over 900 restaurants. To join the team, a member applies before undergoing evaluations with a franchise business consultant.