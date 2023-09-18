Hall Township Food Pantry to hold River Bend Foodbank distribution Sept. 23

The Hall Township Food Pantry will hold a distribution with food delivered from River Bend Foodbank beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 500 N. Terry St. in Spring Valley.

The Davenport, IA, based food bank delivers a semi that is filled with food that has been purchased by the Hall Township Food Pantry to distribute to all people in need of groceries.

Participants will line up on First Street and will then be directed to drive through the pantry barn, where trunks will be filled by volunteers. Trunks need to be cleaned in order to receive the food.

Distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Those attending will be asked to sign in for Feeding America statistics.

If anyone has an abundance of food, such as garden produce, or is willing to donate bottled water, contact Jat at 815-663-2085.