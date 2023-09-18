September 18, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Hall Township Food Pantry to hold River Bend Foodbank distribution Sept. 23

Distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Terry St. in Spring Valley

By Shaw Local News Network
The Hall Township Food Pantry will hold a distribution with food delivered from River Bend Foodbank beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 500 N. Terry St. in Spring Valley.

The Hall Township Food Pantry will hold a distribution with food delivered from River Bend Foodbank beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 500 N. Terry St. in Spring Valley. (Photo provided by Jan Martin)

The Hall Township Food Pantry will hold a distribution with food delivered from River Bend Foodbank beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 500 N. Terry St. in Spring Valley.

The Davenport, IA, based food bank delivers a semi that is filled with food that has been purchased by the Hall Township Food Pantry to distribute to all people in need of groceries.

Participants will line up on First Street and will then be directed to drive through the pantry barn, where trunks will be filled by volunteers. Trunks need to be cleaned in order to receive the food.

Distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Those attending will be asked to sign in for Feeding America statistics.

If anyone has an abundance of food, such as garden produce, or is willing to donate bottled water, contact Jat at 815-663-2085.