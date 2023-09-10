Chief Senachwine DAR opens chapter year with program from master gardener

Chief Senachwine DAR opened its 2023-2024 chapter year on Sept. 1 as members and guests were welcomed by Chapter Regent Dolores Dace.

A memorial service was conducted by Chaplain Florence Finfgeld for member Wendy Welch who died on July 5. Her mother, Member Barb Welch-Robison, was in attendance. Donations were collected for the Hennepin Food Pantry.

Registrar Sharon Bittner introduced prospective members Paula Briggs and Sandy Miller.

Constitution Chair Diana Williamson also encouraged member to ring bells at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 for a full minute to recognize the adoption date of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Week posted are also on display at various locations.

Information was presented by Historic Preservation chair, Nancy Gillfillan. Recognition ceremonies will be held on at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Lacon Cemetery and at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Henry Cemetery for the founders of the Christopher Lobingier Chapter, forerunner of the Chief Senachwine Chapter in Henry.

Additional events and activities were announced and yearbooks were distributed. Upon the close of the meeting, member and Master Gardener Barb Dahlbach presented the program, “Enjoy Your Garden.”

Dahlbach shared information on the outreach programs that Master Gardeners conduct at four area grade schools, instructing on gardening techniques and giving each child a plant for their home area.

For more information on the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR, contact the chapter at ildar.org/chapters/senachwine.