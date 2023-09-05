Second Story Teen Center to hold fundraiser Sept. 10 with Tony’s Butt Shack

Second Story Teen Center will hold a new construction fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10th on its lot, located at 125 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Food for the event will be provided by Tony’s Butt Shack of Hollowayville. All food sale proceeds will be donated to the Second Story Teen Center Building Fund.

Second Story Teen Center offers kids of Bureau County, grades 6-12, a chance to enjoy after-school programs, a sense of community and provides a variety of needed services such as a food pantry, scholarships and transportation.

The organization plans to construct a new building at 125 S. Main St. that will be ADA-accessible, include more space to provide services and expand on the services the group already provides.