Sanctuary set to relocate to 1st Street in La Salle

Sanctuary is on the move from 125 Hennepin St. to 516 1st St. in La Salle.

“We are all working round the clock to make this happen quickly for you, and I solemnly swear to give you updates as I’ve got them,” posted owner, Dani Piland, to Sanctuary’s Facebook page.

“We have the coolest plans here, my sweet friends. This place is going to be so beautiful and I’m so excited to share it with you. Same vibe. Same Sanctuary. But bigger and badder and more.”

Piland said she will post a reopening date soon. For more information, follow Sanctuary La Salle on Facebook.