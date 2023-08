The Buda Community Club will hold a Craft and Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 in downtown Buda.

Several vendors have already reserved their spot for the event that will feature special guests Cows Coffee and the popular Hocus Pocus Hags.

Interested vendors can reserve a 10x10 foot space for $10 by emailing amaber91@gmail.com. Spot will be guaranteed with payment and registration form.

During the event, the Buda Fire Department will also be selling lunch.