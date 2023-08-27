August 27, 2023
Local firefighters to compete in 2nd annual Turnout for Bureau County event Sept. 9

The event will take place during the Homestead 5K Race

By Shaw Local News Network
The 2nd annual Turnout for Bureau County event will feature local firefighters competing in the race in turnout gear in honor of the 9/11 and FDNY 343 Firefighters. (Sauk Valley Media file photo)

During the Homestead 5K Race, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Bureau County Metro Center at 837 Park Ave W. in Princeton, local firefighters will once again be turning out for Bureau County.

The 2nd annual Turnout for Bureau County event will feature local firefighters competing in the race in turnout gear in honor of the 9/11 and FDNY 343 Firefighters.

Participants will also be raising money to support the Bureau County United Way and are offering a free shirt with a $30 or more donation.

To make a donation, contact Kurt Workman at conjer9703@yahoo.com. Every donation goes directly toward supporting local causes.