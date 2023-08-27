Complete schedule for 2023 Homestead Festival held Sept 8-10 in Princeton

The complete schedule for the 2023 Homestead Festival has been announced. The annual celebration will take place Sept 8-10 in Princeton.

Visitors will be able to take trolley rides to Zearing Park from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The trolley will be providing free rides with pick up and drop off locations at Zearing Park, the Prouty Building and the Knox Hotel.

The schedule for this year’s activities are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 8

Noon to 5 p.m. - Bureau County Historical Society exhibits at 634 South Pleasant St.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - bounce houses at Zearing Park

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Lego Contest reception at Prairie Arts Center at 24 Park Ave. E.

5:30 to 9:30 p.m. - tethered hot air balloon rides at Zearing Park

6 to 10 p.m. - music, drinks, food trucks and Brass from the Past performing at Zearing Park

7:30 to 9 p.m. - hot air balloon glow at Zearing Park

Saturday, Sept. 9

8:30 a.m. - Underground Railroad 5k Race at the Bureau County Metro Center

9 to 11 a.m. - Homestead Festival Fun Fair at the Heartland Bank Parking Lot

9 a.m. to noon - stamp collection on display at the Princeton Post Office

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Beta Sigma Phi Arts and Craft Show at the Bureau County Courthouse lawn

9:30 a.m. to noon - 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - 4-H Club BBQ at Soldiers and Sailors Park and a drive-thru at the Bureau County Fairgrounds

Noon to 5 p.m. - Bureau County Historical Society exhibits at 634 South Pleasant St.

1:30 p.m. - Homestead Festival Parade on Main Street with Grand Marshal Jeff Hunt

5 to 8 p.m. - bounce houses in Zearing Park

5:30 to 9:30 p.m. - tethered hot air balloon rides in Zearing Park

6 to 8 p.m. - Mississippi Heat to perform at Zearing Park

7 to 8:30 p.m. - hot air balloon glow at Zearing Park

Dusk - rootbeer floats and outdoor movie at Covenant Church at 24 North Main St.

Sunday, Sept. 10

6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - 12th annual Homestead BBQ Rib Cook Off at Central Bank Parking Lot

8 a.m. to noon - Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at the Princeton Moose Lodge

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Homestead Flea Market at the Bureau County Fairgrounds

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - 43rd annual Car Show on South Main Street

9 a.m. to noon - Chainsaw Artist Tim Bryner will be in Soldiers and Sailors Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Beta Sigma Phi Arts and Crafts Show on the Bureau County Courthouse Lawn

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Bureau County 4-H Clubs BBQ at Soldiers and Sailors Park

Noon to 3:30 p.m. - kids activities including horse rides, bounce houses and more at Soldiers and Sailors Park

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Children’s Tractor Pull, registration at noon at Soldiers and Sailors Park

3:30 p.m. - Homestead Festival 50/50 Ticket Drawing in front of the Apollo Theater on Main Street.