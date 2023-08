The Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter will open its new term with a meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 in the social room at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 511 Wirt Street in Henry.

Refreshments will begin at 1:30 and the meeting will begin at 1:45 p.m. At the meeting, members can pay dures and chapter yearbooks will be distributed.

The Enjoy your Garden program will be given by Member and Master Gardener Barbara Dahlbach.