Habitat for Humanity extends Princeton build application deadline to Sept. 15

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties has extended the application deadline for its upcoming build in Princeton to Friday, Sept. 15.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing for families in need. Applicants must be able to show a real need for housing.

Applicants for the house in Princeton need to have a good credit rating, be willing to work a minimum of 500 hours in building their house and must be able to take out an affordable mortgage for the house. Habitat for Humanity offers help with the application to all who apply.

The local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has recently completed a build in Ladd and has also completed projects in Princeton, Spring Valley, Granville, Streator, Ottawa, La Salle and other towns in the area.

Applications can be found online at www.localhabitat.org and can also be received by calling 815-434-2041.