Peck Park in Ottawa to get new tennis courts

The Ottawa City Council approved the installation of fencing, paving and construction of tennis courts at Peck Park.

The playground equipment will be removed in a week or so, said Ottawa Commissioner Marla Pearson, but there are plans for new equipment, a regulation basketball court and a splash pad in the future.

“When we started doing Thornton Park, I got a lot of emails from people wanting something done on the South Side, and Peck Park was always a target, too,” Pearson said. “We do regular maintenance to all the parks, but the equipment gets old and when you finish the last one, you kind of have to start over.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re going to have to take the current equipment down because there’s still plenty of summer left, but it was unsafe. It may take a little patience and maybe a little heartache, but we’ll get this done. The tennis courts are the first step.”