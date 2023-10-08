Dalzell Grade School hosts local judges for internet safety and consequences program

Dalzell Grade School hosted Judges Karen Eiten and Michelle Vescogni from the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Ottawa for a presentation on internet safety and consequences.

The “Worries of the World Wide Web” presentation is a 50- to 60-minute program that was created to address the increasing problems of cyberbullying, electronic harassment and sexting.

The program is geared toward middle school students and addresses the social and legal consequences of conduct with a goal of increasing awareness of what these problems include.