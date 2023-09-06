Trail postponed in fatal Ottawa shooting

The alleged getaway driver in the Ottawa shooting death will not stand trial for murder on Monday, and there’s a good chance the alleged shooter won’t face a jury this month either.

Chastity Furar, 21, of Spring Valley (also listed in Ottawa) appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a final pretrial conference ahead of a Sept. 11 trial for first-degree murder.

Though Furar isn’t charged with firing the June 5 shot that killed Eric Clements of Ottawa, Furar would face an extended term up to 75 years if a jury finds she drove to and from the crime scene and supplied the weapon.

Wednesday, however, Furar waived her right to speedy trial so that her lawyer, Ottawa defense attorney Karen Donnelly, can have her evaluated for sanity.

Furar had previously undergone a mental health evaluation for fitness, the ability to assist one’s lawyer at trial, and been pronounced fit. The question at hand is whether Furar was sane at the time of the Clements shooting.

Donnelly requested an evaluation by Dr. Anna Stapleton and asked for La Salle County to pay for it. Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia agreed with two stipulations. First, Furar will have to complete an affidavit of assets and liabilities showing she lacks the funds. Second, the judge wants an estimate on the evaluation before giving her the okay.

Furar will be back in court for a status hearing on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter will appear Thursday and there is a strong probability he will waive his speedy-trial rights, too.

Nicolaus Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley is set to appear for a motions hearing on his pending murder charge (he faces up to 85 years) and remains set for trial Sept. 18.

Phillips will appear Thursday with the public defender, who was appointed just 27 days ago, as Phillips had been representing himself, and is likely to request more time to prepare for trial.