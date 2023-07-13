Heartland Bank in Somonauk promotes new retail manager

Heartland Bank and Trust Company announced the promotion of JoAnna Esparza to retail manager.

Esparza joined Heartland Bank in July of 2010 and has held positions as receptionist, teller, retail banker, retail lead and assistant retail manager. She has worked at the Sandwich and Newark branch locations and is located at Heartland Bank’s Somonauk branch at 128 S. Depot St.

Esparza received her associates in business management from Waubonsee Community College and holds certifications as a notary public and NMLS. Originally from Hinckley, Esparza makes her home in Somonauk with husband, Richard and their children, Jordan, Emily, Abigail and Maxamilian.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with total assets of $5 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices throughout Illinois and in eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers and municipal entities. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.