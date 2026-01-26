One dead, one injured in grain bin incident near Granville

An OSF lifeflight helicopter airlifts one victim involved in a grain bin collapse on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 in the 13000 block of North 950th Avenue just south of Granville. Two lifeflight helicopters laned and one victim was flown from the scene. (Scott Anderson)

One person is dead and another seriously injured after they became trapped in a grain bin late Monday afternoon near Granville, Granville-Hennepin Fire District Chief Neil Buffington said.

Fire and police units from multiple local communities were called around 2:30 p.m. to a farm off County Road 1300 East in Granville following a report of a grain bin collapse with one person trapped inside.

Buffington later confirmed there were two victims: one person died at the scene, and the second individual was rescued and transported by LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital. Two medical helicopters landed near the farm.

No more information, including the cause and the victim’s identity, was available as of 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

