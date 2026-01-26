One dead, one injured in grain bin incident near Granville

One person is dead and another seriously injured after they became trapped in a grain bin late Monday afternoon near Granville, Granville-Hennepin Fire District Chief Neil Buffington said.
Fire and police units from multiple local communities were called around 2:30 p.m. to a farm off County Road 1300 East in Granville following a report of a grain bin collapse with one person trapped inside.
Buffington later confirmed there were two victims: one person died at the scene, and the second individual was rescued and transported by LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital. Two medical helicopters landed near the farm.
No more information, including the cause and the victim’s identity, was available as of 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
