IVCC to host ag department fall open house

Illinois Valley Community College’s agriculture department will host its Fall Open House from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

High school students, parents, instructors and administrators are invited. Pre-register by Oct. 16 online at https://www.ivcc.edu/agriculture.

Campus tours will be available, and participants can interact with instructors, students and university ag program representatives, as well as discover scholarship opportunities.

“Come check out our new Agriculture Education Center and campus farm and learn about our new Ag Building,” said program Co-coordinator Willard Mott. “You will discover all of the opportunities to learn in and out of the classroom, and about many great ways to get involved through the Professional Agriculture Student Organization, field trips and Ag Club activities.”

Participants will be able “to speak with current students and hear why they chose IVCC, and get a chance to meet and speak with us directly about what our courses, degrees, and certificates cover,” added co-coordinator Jennifer Timmers.

For information, contact Mott at 815-224-0413 or willard_mott@ivcc.edu or Timmers at 815-224-0495 or Jennifer_timmers@ivcc.edu.