U of I Extension to host swallowtail butterflies workshop Sept. 13 in Buda

The University of Illinois Extension of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a swallowtail butterflies workshop at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Mason Memorial Public Library, located at 104 W. Main St. in Buda.

Attendees can learn about swallowtail butterflies, their identification, landscape habits and plants that attract them. The free workshop will also discuss different native pollinators.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/swallowtails.

For information, contact 309-384-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu.