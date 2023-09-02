September 02, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

U of I Extension to host swallowtail butterflies workshop Sept. 13 in Buda

Workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
A tiger stripe swallowtail drinks nectar from a flower in Daniell Gorman’s garden on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The University of Illinois Extension of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a swallowtail butterflies workshop at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Mason Memorial Public Library, located at 104 W. Main St. in Buda. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The University of Illinois Extension of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will hold a swallowtail butterflies workshop at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Mason Memorial Public Library, located at 104 W. Main St. in Buda.

Attendees can learn about swallowtail butterflies, their identification, landscape habits and plants that attract them. The free workshop will also discuss different native pollinators.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/swallowtails.

For information, contact 309-384-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu.