The annual Greg Colmone Memorial Trivia Night will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Ladd Tennis courts.

Cost is $10 person with teams up to 10 people. There will be raffles, a 50-50 drawing, food and cash bar available. All proceeds will benefit the Greg Colmone Scholarship Fund.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Sign up by text Doug at 815-228-2030.