Chicago Football Fan Photo Contest

Chicago Bears fans across the region will have a chance to show off their best Chicago Bears fan photos. Fans dressed up in their favorite Chicago Bears gear, fans displaying their terrific tailgating set-up and fans showing off their at-home Chicago Bears fan caves will all be showcased!

The fan that receives the most votes on their photo will win two tickets to the Chicago Bears home game October 6, 2024 at 12pm vs. Carolina Panthers.

Thanks to our special sponsors:

Title:

Goal Line Sports Bar Grill

Supporting:

Hines Supply

Shorewood Home & Auto

State Farm - John WrightSmith-Dahlquist

HAVE FUN! AND GOOD LUCK!