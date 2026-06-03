Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ‘proud’ to follow family’s military legacy, run track at Naval Academy

Henry-Senachwine’s Daniella Bumber runs to the finish line during the IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet as a junior in 2025. Bumber will run at the Naval Academy. (Tiffany Blanchette)

On June 25, Henry-Midland runner Daniella Bumber starts the next chapter in her life.

On that day, Bumber leaves for six weeks of basic training in Maryland ahead of starting her college career at the U.S. Naval Academy, where she’ll also run track and field.

But it almost didn’t happen.

“I went to the Naval Academy [for an official visit] expecting it to be a total bust,” Bumber said. “I actually almost canceled my flight because I had to go out there alone. I got there, met the coaches and the entire staff and realized that those people who you see on TV who are real athletes competing, that was the environment I was in. Then walking on post, it was like, ‘Wow, this is people’s dreams.’

“I flew home from that trip and realized that everything that I’ve been wanting, it fit every single check box. The people were just beyond phenomenal. Every doubt I’ve had in a school all faded away.”

Bumber is following in her father, Matt’s, footsteps, going into the military as he served in the Army.

“Following my family’s legacy of being a military family, I know it makes him proud, and I’m proud to be able to continue that on for him,” Bumber said. “He’s my biggest supporter and has been since day one. Being able to do this, it’s great for me but also something he can look and be like, ‘My daughter did it.’”

Midland graduate Daniella Bumber will run track and field at the U.S. Naval Academy after a high school career during which she earned 11 state medals, including three runner-up finishes in the 400-meter dash. (Photo provided by Daniella Bumber)

Bumber’s journey to becoming a Midshipman began last July, as the process of being accepted into a military academy is a long one.

Along with filling out an application and writing an essay, Bumber had to get a congressional appointment, which involved answering questions before a five-person panel at U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s office, and a four- to five-month-long medical process that was made longer when Bumber was initially medically disqualified before receiving a waiver.

“I don’t think people realize how many steps are actually involved,” Bumber said. “It’s a difficult thing to do, but I think the most difficult part about it is having patience, because I started this process last July. It’s a very long checklist.”

Along with following her family’s history of military service, Bumber is looking forward to the opportunity of competing at the Division I level.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Bumber said. “One of the reasons I decided to go there is the facilities they have. They are exceptional, especially their indoor facility.”

Henry-Midlands’s Daniella Bumber reacts after finishing second in the 400-meter dash at the IHSA Class 1A state meet as a sophomore in 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Bumber said the Navy women’s track team has a strong incoming class.

“They just recruited about six other female athletes just like me with similar range times,” Bumber said. “Being able to compete with girls who are similar in times, it’s going to be very motivating, because it’s not like I’m the bottom of the pack or middle of the pack. We’re all at that top speed. We’re all able to compete together.

“Iron sharpens iron in every aspect at the Naval Academy, so it will be extremely exciting.”

Bumber capped a decorated prep career with three medals at the IHSA Class 1A state meet over Memorial Day weekend.

She placed second in the 400 meters in 56.63 seconds, took eighth in the 200 in 25.74 seconds and ran the anchor leg on the Timberducks’ seventh-place 4x100 relay. Bumber also qualified for state in the 100, finishing 15th.

Bumber finished her career with 11 state medals, including three runner-up finishes in the 400.

Bumber said her coaches at Navy are looking for her to run the 200 and 400, and she expects to be part of a 4x400.

“That’s going to be something really exciting and new for me, because I have never done that race before,” Bumber said about the 4x400. “Right now, I think freshman year they’re looking at putting all of us freshman girls into a 4x400 that could hopefully compete at the national level.”

Before choosing the Naval Academy, Bumber also considered West Point, Air Force, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Bradley, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan and Indiana State.