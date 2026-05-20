Putnam County softball rallies for regional win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 9, Fieldcrest 8: The No. 7-seeded Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a victory over the No. 10 Knights in a Class 1A Henry-Senachwine Regional quarterfinal Tuesday in Granville.

In the seventh, Britney Trinidad hit an RBI single to score Piper Terando, Alexis Margis singled to plate Ella Irwin for the tying run and Chloe Parcher drove in Trinidad for the winning run.

Trinidad was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Margis went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs and Parcher was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Ella Pyszka went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run, while Kennedy Holocker earned the win in the circle.

Putnam County (11-17) advances to play No. 2 Henry-Senachwine in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

TeriLynn Timmerman went 3 for 3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for Fieldcrest (0-17), while Jersey Modro drove in three runs and Clair Angelos and Briley Gill each had two hits and a run.

Leah Armes took the loss in the circle.

Princeton 20, Hall 2 (4 inn.): Keely Lawson went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs and four runs as the No. 2-seeded Tigresses rolled to a win over the No. 7 Red Devils in a Class 2A Lexington Regional semifinal in Lexington.

Avah Oertel launched two home runs, driving in three runs and scoring three runs, while Makayla Hecht was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs and Addi Parry went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Reese Reviglio earned the win in the circle as she gave up two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts nad one walk in four innings.

Princeton (21-8) advances to play No. 3 Pontiac in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Charlie Pellegrini went 1 for 2 with a run and Caroline Morris was 1 for 2 with an RBI for Hall (10-22), while Madison Krewer took the loss in the circle.

Earlville 20, Harvest Westminster Christian 5 (5 inn.): Audrey Scherer went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple, five RBIs and three runs as the No. 2-seeded Red Raiders cruised to a win over the No. 7 Warriors in a Class 1A Walther Christian Regional semifinal in Melrose Park.

Addie Scherer doubled, scored four runs and drove in three runs and Savana Lawton tripled and scored three runs.

Addie Scherer also earned the win in the circle as she gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Earlville (14-10) advances to play No. 3 Newark in the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

Hall 13, Bureau Valley 0: Luke Bryant went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs to lead the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Greyson Bickett was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Hall (22-9-1), while Hunter Edgcomb tripled, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Braden Curran was the winning pitcher as he allowed three hits while striking out 10 and walking three in six scoreless innings.

Blake Foster was 2 for 2 for the Storm (14-12) and Brody Lewis took the loss on the mound.

St. Bede 12, Midland 2 (6 inn.): Gino Ferrari went 2 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Alec Tomsha was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for St. Bede (21-12, 11-4 TCC), and Geno Dinges and Ranbir Saini each had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

AJ Hermes was the winning pitcher as he gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Mendota 11, Serena 10 (9 inn.): The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning then held off a Huskers’ rally in the bottom of the ninth to win a nonconference game in Serena.

Aden Tillman went 4 for 6 with two RBIs and a run, Esten Otero went 3 for 5 with a double and scored three runs and Dane Doyle was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Otero earned the win in relief for Mendota (13-13) as he gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks in 3⅔ innings.

Geneseo 8, La Salle-Peru 2: Gavin Kallis drove in both of the Cavaliers’ runs in a nonconference loss in Geneseo.

Brandon Lamps and Gavin Stokes each had a hit for L-P (9-20), while John Sowers was the losing pitcher.

Marquette 13, Princeton 3 (6 inn.): Jack Oester was 1 for 3 with two RBIs as the Tigers lost a nonconference game in Ottawa.

Braden Shaw went 2 for 4 and scored a run for Princeton (7-18) and Ryan Jagers took a loss on the mound.

Tremont 9, Henry-Senachwine 2: Carson Rowe went 3 for 4 and scored a run as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.

Caleb Wiesbrock was 2 for 2 with a double and a run for Henry (13-16), while Rowe took the loss on the mound.

BOYS TENNIS

Mendota 6, Newman 0: The Trojans earned a win in Sterling.

GIRLS SOCCER

Geneseo 9, DePue-Hall 0: The No. 7-seeded Little Giants had their season ended with a loss to the No. 2 Maple Leafs in a Class 1A Geneseo Regional semifinal in Geneseo.