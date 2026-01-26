NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Sarah Lowery

La Salle-Peru junior Sarah Lowery said she wrestled with confidence last week.

The result was a strong showing at the Mary Kelly Invitational at Mahomet-Seymour.

Lowery won the 110-pound bracket and helped the Cavaliers to a second-place finish.

For her performance, Lowery was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

“Sarah has realized how good she can really be,” L-P coach Nolan Keeney said. “She’s one of the hardest workers in the room, and she’s on a roll. She’s wrestling great at the right time of the season, and you can see her confidence level change from the beginning of the season to now. It has sky rocketed. She’s very deserving of the award. She’s done more than earned it, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Lowery answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

L-P's Sarah Lowery, wrestles Ottawa's Lily Higgens, during a meet on Thursday Jan. 8, 2026 in Kingman Gymnasium at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

When did you start wrestling and how did you get into it?

Lowery: I started wresting my freshman year. I got into it because my uncle is a UFC fighter, so stuff like that has always been interesting, and my older brother wrestled.

What do you enjoy about wrestling?

Lowery: It gets your mind off of things. If you’re angry, it’s a way to let that out. If you’re feeling sad, you can just relieve all these emotions you have, and it’s a nice, healthy way to do it.

What makes you a good wrestler?

Lowery: I put in the work. I go to practice. I help my team.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Lowery: My favorite sports memory is when I was 8 years old in swimming and I made state for my age group in the 25 backstroke.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Lowery: I’d go to Italy, because I like architecture and that kind of stuff, and I like Italian food.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Lowery: Chicken Alfredo.

What is your most played song recently?

Lowery: ‘Nutshell’ by Alice in Chains.

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Lowery: Science, because I like learning why things are the way they are.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Lowery: I think I did really well. I didn’t expect to win, but I got there. I was confident. That’s what really mattered was being confident.