NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Lili McClain

Lili McClain has been a key contributor for the St. Bede girls basketball team since her sophomore year.

As a senior this year, she’s been a leader for a young Bruins squad.

Last week, she averaged 18.3 points per game over three games, including a 26-point effort against Wethersfield.

“Lili is starting to play to her potential,” St. Bede coach Tom Ptak said. “She hit some big shots for us last week and is starting to understand her role as one of the team’s leaders.”

For her performance, McClain was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

McClain answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Besides St. Bede’s gym, where is your favorite gym to play basketball?

McClain: My favorite gym to compete in would be Hall.

What is tour favorite thing to do on a basketball court?

McClain: My favorite thing to do is take a charge.

What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

McClain: A goal I have is for us to win the conference tournament.

What is your pre-game routine?

McClain: I pray and have my sister braids my hair before every game.

Besides basketball season, what do you like about winter?

McClain: I like the holidays and spending time with my family.

What is the best gift you’ve ever received for Christmas?

McClain: A Paige Bueckers jersey.

What is your favorite Christmas song?

McClain: ‘All I Want for Christmas is You.’

What is your favorite book and why?

McClain: ‘Wonder’ because it teaches how a small act of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.

What are your plans after high school?

McClain: I plan to go to college and play basketball.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

McClain: I was able to play with confidence because of my teammates and coaches.