St. Bede falls in final pool game at Rt. 17 Classic: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

St. Bede's Gino Ferrari (4) shoots as Ridgeview's Landon Ludwig (22) and Cole Kennedy (11) attempt to guard on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 at Woodland High School in South Streator. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview 70, St. Bede 49: The Mustangs led throughout and pulled away from the Bruins in the second half to win the Woodland Pool and advance to Saturday’s championship game.

St. Bede - led by 23 points from Gino Ferrari, six apiece courtesy of AJ Hermes and Geno Dinges and five from Carson Riva - will return to the Warrior Dome to play for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Ridgeview was uber-aggressive and really gave us trouble … but I’m really proud of our guys,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said. “First time we’ve gone 2-1 over here in about six years.

“We wanted to be in a championship atmosphere, championship situation. Now we just have to enjoy Thanksgiving then come back Friday and get better and then Saturday hopefully get third place.”

Hall 68, Somonauk 31: The Red Devils won at the Serena Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament to improve to 2-0.

Elmwood 54, Putnam County 23: Alan Castro scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Panthers lost in the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.

Braden Bickerman added six points for PC (0-3).

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru had two individual champions at the Rockford East Invitational on Wednesday as the Cavaliers placed seventh among 33 teams.

Kalista Frost won the 100-pound bracket and Kiely Domyancich won the 125 bracket to become a two-time champ at the tournament.

Frost won her first two matches by fall before recording an 8-6 decision over Harlem’s Mya Olejiniczak in the title match. Domyanich won her first three matches by fall before beating Seneca’s Sammie Greisen by 10-4 decision in the title match.

Also for the Cavs, Sarah Lowery finished third at 110 and Avalyn Edwall was fourth at 145.