St. Bede falls in final pool game at Rt. 17 Classic: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ridgeview 70, St. Bede 49: The Mustangs led throughout and pulled away from the Bruins in the second half to win the Woodland Pool and advance to Saturday’s championship game.
St. Bede - led by 23 points from Gino Ferrari, six apiece courtesy of AJ Hermes and Geno Dinges and five from Carson Riva - will return to the Warrior Dome to play for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Ridgeview was uber-aggressive and really gave us trouble … but I’m really proud of our guys,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said. “First time we’ve gone 2-1 over here in about six years.
“We wanted to be in a championship atmosphere, championship situation. Now we just have to enjoy Thanksgiving then come back Friday and get better and then Saturday hopefully get third place.”
Hall 68, Somonauk 31: The Red Devils won at the Serena Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament to improve to 2-0.
Elmwood 54, Putnam County 23: Alan Castro scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Panthers lost in the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.
Braden Bickerman added six points for PC (0-3).
GIRLS WRESTLING
At Rockford: La Salle-Peru had two individual champions at the Rockford East Invitational on Wednesday as the Cavaliers placed seventh among 33 teams.
Kalista Frost won the 100-pound bracket and Kiely Domyancich won the 125 bracket to become a two-time champ at the tournament.
Frost won her first two matches by fall before recording an 8-6 decision over Harlem’s Mya Olejiniczak in the title match. Domyanich won her first three matches by fall before beating Seneca’s Sammie Greisen by 10-4 decision in the title match.
Also for the Cavs, Sarah Lowery finished third at 110 and Avalyn Edwall was fourth at 145.