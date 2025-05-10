Lauren Harbison breaks Henry strikeout record: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 7, El Paso-Gridley 0: Lauren Harbison threw a two-hit shutout Saturday and broke the school record for career strikeouts in a nonconference victory in El Paso.

Harbison struck out the first batter of the game to tie the old mark of 613 set by Kallie Walczak in 2006 then struck out the third batter to break the record.

She finished with 12 strikeouts and has 624 for her career.

Harbison also hit a home run and finished with three RBIs, while Brynna Anderson also was 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mallards (18-3).

Bureau Valley 8-11, Galva 0-1: The Storm swept a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Manlius.

In BV’s 8-0 win in the opener, Ali Carrington was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs, while Sadie Bailey was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Carly Reglin threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

In the Storm’s 11-1, five-inning win in the second game, Reglin doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run, while Emily Wright was 1 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Mallory Maubach was the winning pitcher for BV (15-15, 8-7 LTC) as she gave up one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

IC Catholic Prep 8, St. Bede 2: Ava Balestri hit a solo home run as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Elmhurst.

Emma Slingsby was 1 for 2 and scored a run for St. Bede (13-10), while Morgan Mercer was 2 for 2 with a double.

Chipper Rossi was the losing pitcher.

Mercer County 14, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Karson Doyle smacked a solo home run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Aledo.

Ava Eddy was the losing pitcher for Mendota (2-15).

BASEBALL

St. Bede 12, Newark 3: Gus Burr hit a triple and a double, drove in three runs and scored twice as the Bruins earned a nonconference victory in Peru.

Geno Dinges was 2 for 3, walked twice, scored three runs and drove in a pair for St. Bede (21-4), while Ranbir Saini was 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

AJ Hermes was the winning pitcher in relief as he gave up one run on three hits with one strikeout and one walk in 3⅓ innings.

Monmouth-Roseville 6, Putnam County 4: Drew Carlson was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Cameron Spradling was 1 for 3 with an RBI for PC, while Jacob Furar took the loss on the mound.

Sterling 7, Mendota 2: Brody Harrtt was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Sterling.

Braiden Freeman was 1 for 3 with a run for Mendota (8-14-1), while Dane Doyle took the loss on the mound.

El Paso-Gridley 10, Henry-Senachwine 1: Ben Meachum doubled and scored the Mallards’ lone run in a nonconference loss in El Paso.

Asthon Sprague took the loss on the mound for Henry (7-15).