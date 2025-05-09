Mendota’s Mariyah Elam wins three events at TRC Meet: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

TRACK & FIELD

At Monmouth: Mendota sophomore Mariyah Elam won three events and placed second in a fourth Thursday in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Elam’s performance helped the Trojans place fifth with 59 points. Sherrard won with 145.5 points, Princeton (54.5) finished sixth and Hall (9.5) was 12th in the 12-team field.

Elam won the 300-meter hurdles (46.35 seconds), high jump (1.73 meters) and triple jump (11.35m) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.16).

Also for Mendota, Aby Buettner was runner-up in the long jump (4.9m).

Camryn Driscoll led the Tigresses as she won the 400 (1:01.7) and finished fourth in the 200 (27.36), while teammate Ashlynn Weber took third in the triple jump (10.2m).

At Dakota: Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio placed fifth in the 12-team Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet.

Maddie Althaus placed third in the 400 meters (1:02.15), fourth in the 200 (27.98) and sixth in the 100 (13.43) for the Clippers. She also ran with Alexa McKendry, Jillian Anderson and Bella Yanos to take third in the 4x100 (52.95).

Yanos finished third in the long jump (4.57 meters) and Olivea Glasper was third in the 100 hurdles (18.5)

At Waterman: Earlville’s Finley Jobst swept the distance events at the Little Ten Conference Meet.

She ran a 2:34.35 in the 800, 6:01.78 in the 1,600 and 13:13.89 in the 3,200 to help the Red Raiders place fourth among the six teams.

In the boys meet, Earlville placed sixth and DePue seventh in the seven-team meet.

For Earlville, Clayton Thompson, Thomas Peverill, Jeff Peterson and Jared Dormer finished fourth in the 4x400 (4:07.76).

DePue’s Diego Perez placed fourth in the high jump (1.6 meters).

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 3, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 0: Jacob Miller threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters and walking one to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Jayden DeWeerth and Evan Culp had two hits each for Henry (7-14, 3-9 TCC), while Austin Keith scored two runs and Caleb Wiesbrock drove in a pair.

Alleman 11, Bureau Valley 1 (5 inn.): The Storm had two hits in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Brock Rediger took the loss on the mound for Bureau Valley (18-8).

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 2, Putnam County 0: The Bruins were outhit 8-3 but managed to pull out a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ava Balestri doubled and scored a run for St. Bede (13-9, 9-3 TCC), while Emma Slingsby was 1 for 2 with a run and Quinn McClain was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Macy Strauch earned the win in the circle as she allowed eight hits and struck out four.

Valeria Villagomez was 2 for 4 with a double for PC (13-13, 5-5), while Ella Pyszka was 2 for 3. Myah Richardson took the loss in the circle.

Henry-Senachwine 10, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 0 (5 inn.): Lauren Harbison threw a perfect game to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Harbison, who struck out six batters, also tripled, scored a run and drove in a run for Henry (17-3, 10-2 TCC).

Brynna Anderson was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs and Lexi Serpette was 1 for 1 and scored two runs.

West Central 8, Bureau Valley 2: The Storm had two hits in a Lincoln Trail Conference loss in Manlius.

Carly Reglin was the losing pitcher for BV (13-14, 6-7 LTC).

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 1, Oregon 0: The Tigresses blanked the Hawks in a regional semifinal preview in Princeton. Princeton improved to 12-11.