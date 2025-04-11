St. Bede softball routs W/F-C: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich hits a single on Thursday at St. Bede High School in Peru. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 12, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): Emma Slingsby went 3 for 4 with a triple, drove in four runs and scored three runs as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Peru.

Ava Balestri was 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs for St. Bede (7-1, 6-0 TCC), while Lily Bosnich was 4 for 4 with two triples, four runs and an RBI.

Macy Strauch threw a six-hit shutout.

Hall 13, Mendota 10: Caroline Morris and Ava Delphi each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs as the Red Devils outslugged the Trojans for a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Leah Pelka was 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored a run for Hall (3-7, 2-0), while Brynn Blair earned the win in the circle.

Ava Eddy and Talia White each were 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for Mendota (2-5, 0-2), while Hayley Diaz was the losing pitcher.

Putnam County 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: Alexis Margis was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Kewanee.

Valeria Villagomez tripled and scored a run for PC (6-6), which has won five games in a row, while Britney Trinidad was 1 for 2 with two runs.

Myah Richardson earned the win as she gave up six runs (one earned) on 15 hits with five strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Princeton 15, Newman 5 (5 inn.): Avah Oertel was 2 for 3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs to lead the Tigresses to a victory in their Three Rivers Conference East Division opener in Sterling.

Caroline Keutzer was 2 for 3, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs for Princeton (3-3, 1-0), while Keely Lawson was 1 for 2 with three runs and an RBI.

Reese Reviglio threw 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits and striking out one.

Tri-Valley 13, Fieldcrest 1 (5 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman was 2 for 3 and drove in the only run for the Knights in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Downs.

Timmerman also took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Mendota 4, Hall 3 (8 inn.): Dane Doyle hit a walk-off single to drive in Braiden Freeman and lift the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Freeman finished 3 for 4 with two doubles for Mendota (6-4, 1-1), while Jack Gillespie was 2 for 3 with two runs and Esten Otero was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Freeman pitched 6⅓ innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and six walks, while Otero gave up one hit with two strikeouts and one walk in 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Noah Plym was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for Hall (6-6, 1-1), while Jack Curran was 1 for 2 and scored twice.

Izzaq Zrust was the losing pitcher as he gave up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 3⅓ innings.

Putnam County 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (6 inn.): Johnathon Stunkel went 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in two runs to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Big Rock.

Stunkel also earned the win on the mound as he gave up two hits while striking out nine and walking one in four innings.

Traxton Mattingly was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for PC (10-1), while Daric Wiesbrock was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Bureau Valley 10, ROWVA-Williamsfield 0 (6 inn.): Elijah Endress went 1 for 2, stole three bases and scored four runs to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Tyce Barkman doubled and drove in three runs for BV (9-4), while Logan Philhower was 1 for 1 with four walks, two runs and an RBI.

Morton 3, La Salle-Peru 0: Braylin Bond went 2 for 3 as the Cavaliers were shut out in a nonconference game in Morton.

Gavin Kallis was the losing pitcher for L-P (6-4) as he gave up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Jett Hill tossed three innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Newman 3, Princeton 1: Will Lott went 1 for 2 and drove in the only run for the Tigers in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.

Nolan Kloepping was 1 for 4 with a run for Princeton (1-3-1, 0-1), while Jordan Reinhardt took the loss on the mound.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 8, Henry-Senachwine 1: Ashton Sprague went 1 for 3 and scored the only run for the Mallards in a Tri-County Conference loss in Henry.

Carson Rowe took the loss on the mound for Henry (3-6, 2-4).

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 8, DePue-Hall 0: Addi Jones scored two goals to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in DePue.

Crystal Garcia had a goal and five assists for Mendota (8-2), while Kamilah Preciado had a goal and an assist, and Noemi Arteaga, Kaley Siemer, Elaina Reddin and Zariah Escatel each scored a goal.

TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: The Mendota boys and girls teams each placed third at a five-team meet, while DePue was fifth in both.

Mendota’s Anthony Kelson won the 800 meters (2:09.03) and the 1,600 (4:51.08), while Gavin Stevenson won the 3,200 (11:42.18).

For the Trojans girls team, Mariyah Elam won the 300 hurdles (48.91 seconds) and the long jump (5.27 meters) and ran with Harlow Foltynewicz, Kate Strouss and Aby Buettner to win the 4x100 relay (54.47 seconds), while Savannah Lenert won the 1,600 (6:44.49).

DePue got third-place finishes from Pablo Escobar in the 110 hurdles (21.13 seconds) and Diego Perez in the high jump (1.63m).

At Galva: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber won the 100 (12.62 seconds), 200 (26 seconds) and 400 (58.08 seconds) and ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to win the 4x100 relay (51.57 seconds) in a five-team meet.

The Timberducks placed third.

Also for H-M, Frawley (5.39m) and Chambers (5.03m) placed one-two in the long jump.

In the boys meet, H-M placed fourth behind Russell Cheney, who won the 110 hurdles (22.14 seconds) and was second in the 300 hurdles (59 seconds).

At Forreston: The Amboy co-op girls placed third and the boys fourth in a five-team meet.

Alexa McKendry won the 100 hurdles (18.59 seconds) and ran with Maddie Althaus, Jillian Anderson and Bella Yanos to win the 4x100 relay (53.55 seconds), while Emily Sachs won the discus (28.6m).

For the Clippers’ boys team, Joel Billhorn won the long jump (5.5m) and Henry Nichols won the 3,200 (11:09.34).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Black Hawk 10-12, IVCC 0-0: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.