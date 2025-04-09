St. Bede baseball routs Woodland: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 17, Woodland 2 (4 inn.): Gus Burr homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored three runs as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.

AJ Hermes was 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs for St. Bede (9-0, 3-0 TCC), while Aidan Mullane was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Ranbir Saini earned the win as he allowed two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in two innings. Hermes tossed two scoreless innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.

Hall 10, Mendota 0 (6 inn.): Braden Curran threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Red Devils to a victory in their Three Rivers Conference East Division opener in Spring Valley.

Curran struck out 11 batters and walked two. He also was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

Jack Jablonski was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for Hall (6-5, 1-0).

Braiden Freeman and Evan McPheeters each had a hit for Mendota (4-4, 0-1), while Dane Doyle took the loss on the mound.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 7, Henry-Senachwine 1: Caleb Wiesbrock was 2 for 3 and drove in the Mallards’ lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss on the road.

Ben Meachum was the losing pitcher in relief for Henry (3-5, 2-3).

Newark 13, Earlville 1: Declan Brennan was 1 for 3 and drove in the Red Raiders’ lone run in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.

Aaden Browder was the losing pitcher for Earlville (1-6, 0-1).

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 11, Rochelle 0: Claire Boudreau threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.

She struck out 13 batters and walked four.

Callie Mertes was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run for L-P (8-3, 2-0), while Makenzie Chamberlain blasted a three-run home run and Izzy Pecchio was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Hall 15, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): The Red Devils exploded for 10 runs in the first inning and cruised to a victory in their Three Rivers Conference East Division opener in Spring Valley.

Leah Burkart was 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored three runs for Hall (2-7, 1-0), while Kailey Edwards had three RBIs and two runs and Caroline Morris doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Brynn Blair was the winning pitcher as she gave up five runs (three earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Addy Perryman doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for Mendota (2-3, 0-1), while Ava Eddy took the loss in the circle.

Newark 11, Earlville 4: Audrey Scherer and Bailey Miller each launched a home run for the Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.

Scherer had three RBIs and a run, while Miller scored three runs and drove in one.

Addie Scherer was the losing pitcher for Earlville (4-3, 0-1).

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 4, Coal City 1: The Tigers swept the doubles action to earn a victory in Coal City.

Chase Sims won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Landon Davis was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2.

In doubles, Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, while Jack Orwig and Levi Boggs won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.

TRACK & FIELD

At La Salle: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams lost to Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference dual.

In the girls meet, Kaneland won 79-67.

L-P’s Aubrey Duttlinger won the long jump (5.07 meters) and the triple jump (10.41m).

Also for the Cavaliers, Kiera Mertes won the 100 (13.82 seconds) and took second in the 200 (28.98 seconds), while Cassidy Cromwell won the discus (28.58m) and was second in the shot put (9.16m).

In the boys meet, the Knights won 90.5-50.5.

L-P’s Richie Santiago swept the throws with tosses of 12.38 in the shot put and 44.86 in the discus.

At Spring Valley: Ashlynn Weber won the triple jump (9.84 meters) and took second in the long jump (4.66) to help Princeton place second in a five-team meet at Hall.

Richwoods won with 75 points followed by the Tigresses (68). Hall (24) was fifth.

Also for Princeton, Camryn Driscoll won the 400 meters (1:00.39) and Payton Frueh won the 3,200 (13:14.37).

Hall’s Natalia Zamora won the 100 hurdles (18.18).

The Red Devils finished fourth in the four-team boys meet. Blake Gambiani won the pole vault (2.13m) for Hall.

At Streator: Casey Etheridge won a pair of events to lead Princeton to a win in a triangular.

The Tigers had 90.5 points to beat Streator (70.5) and Putnam County (20).

Etheridge won the 110 hurdles (17.7 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (43.4 seconds). Other winners for the Tigers were Ayden Agushi in the 400 (55 seconds), Tyler VandeVenter in the 800 (2:12), Augustus Swanson in the 1,600 (5:19) and Michael Sanchez-Rodriguez in the 3,200 (11:37).

The Tigers also won all four relays.

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez won the shot put (14.91 meters) and discus (47.25m).

At Amboy: Joel Billhorn won three events as the Amboy co-op finished second in a triangular.

He won the long jump (6.25m), the 200 (24.37 seconds) and the 400 (53.48 seconds) and took second in the 100 (12.13 seconds).