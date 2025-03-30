Final NewsTribune girls basketball leader board for 2024-25 season

Here’s a look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Fieldcrest
|31
|1,533
|50.1
|Princeton
|30
|1,452
|48.4
|St. Bede
|33
|1,455
|44.1
|Hall
|29
|1,324
|44.1
|Bureau Valley
|33
|1,409
|42.7
|La Salle-Peru
|30
|1,214
|40.5
|Henry-Senachwine
|32
|40.4
|Putnam County
|31
|1,042
|33.6
POINTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|30
|625
|20.8
|K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)
|14.3
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|29
|403
|13.9
|Davis (Princeton)
|30
|411
|13.7
|Timmerman (Fieldcrest)
|29
|388
|13.4
|L. McClain (St. Bede)
|33
|415
|12.6
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|31
|383
|12.4
|Sterling (Hall)
|354
|12.2
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|32
|391
|12.2
|Ruppert (La Salle-Peru)
|30
|323
|10.8
|Bray (St. Bede)
|33
|356
|10.8
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)
|10.3
|Spratt (Putnam County)
|29
|284
|9.8
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|31
|291
|9.4
|Sterling (Hall)
|246
|8.5
|Bray (St. Bede)
|33
|267
|8.1
|Davis (Princeton)
|30
|239
|8
|Zamora (Hall)
|214
|7.1
|Aud. Scherer (Earlville)
|30
|213
|7.1
|Ruppert (La Salle-Peru)
|30
|207
|6.9
|Ehm (St. Bede)
|33
|210
|6.4
ASSISTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Wozniak (Hall)
|29
|145
|5
|Timmerman (Fieldcrest)
|29
|98
|3.4
|Q. McClain (St. Bede)
|33
|110
|3.3
|Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)
|3
|Bouxsein (Putnam County)
|31
|90
|2.9
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|32
|93
|2.9
|Davis (Princeton)
|30
|84
|2.8
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|32
|80
|2.5
|L. McClain (St. Bede)
|33
|79
|2.4
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|30
|72
|2.4
STEALS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Eddy (Mendota)
|30
|119
|4
|Garcia (Mendota)
|20
|77
|3.9
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|29
|104
|3.6
|Davis (Princeton)
|30
|102
|3.4
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|32
|102
|3.2
|Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)
|3.2
|Pellegrini (Hall)
|90
|3
|K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)
|2.9
|Timmerman (Fieldcrest)
|29
|72
|2.5
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|30
|72
|2.4
BLOCKS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Gonzalez (Mendota)
|28
|48
|1.7
|Sterling (Hall)
|35
|1.2
|Bray (St. Bede)
|33
|35
|1.1
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|31
|29
|0.9
|Ehm, L. McClain, Q. McClain (SBA), Davis (PHS), Gochanour (FHS)
|0.7
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Princeton
|20-10
|8-2 (Three Rivers East)
|St. Bede
|20-13
|9-5 (Tri-County)
|Fieldcrest
|16-15
|6-6 (Heart of Illinois)
|Hall
|16-13
|5-5 (Three Rivers East)
|Henry-Senachwine
|15-17
|4-10 (Tri-County)
|Bureau Valley
|13-20
|3-8 (Lincoln Trail)
|La Salle-Peru
|12-18
|2-8 (Interstate 8)
|Earlville
|9-22
|3-4 (Little Ten)
|Putnam County
|7-24
|0-14 (Tri-County)
|Mendota
|4-26
|0-10 (Three Rivers East)