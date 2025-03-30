March 30, 2025
Final NewsTribune girls basketball leader board for 2024-25 season

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede's Quinn McClain and Henry-Senachwine's Kaitlyn Anderson tug at a jump ball on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at Henry-Senachwine High School.

Henry-Senachwine's Kaitlyn Anderson battles for a rebound during a game this season. Anderson led the area in rebounds at 10.3 per game and was second in scoring at 14.3 points per game. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamGamesTotalPer game
Fieldcrest311,53350.1
Princeton301,45248.4
St. Bede331,45544.1
Hall291,32444.1
Bureau Valley331,40942.7
La Salle-Peru301,21440.5
Henry-Senachwine3240.4
Putnam County311,04233.6

POINTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)3062520.8
K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine) 14.3
Driscoll (Princeton)2940313.9
Davis (Princeton)3041113.7
Timmerman (Fieldcrest)2938813.4
L. McClain (St. Bede)3341512.6
Mangan (Fieldcrest)3138312.4
Sterling (Hall)35412.2
Endress (Bureau Valley)3239112.2
Ruppert (La Salle-Peru)3032310.8
Bray (St. Bede)3335610.8

REBOUNDS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)10.3
Spratt (Putnam County)292849.8
Mangan (Fieldcrest)312919.4
Sterling (Hall)2468.5
Bray (St. Bede)332678.1
Davis (Princeton)302398
Zamora (Hall)2147.1
Aud. Scherer (Earlville)302137.1
Ruppert (La Salle-Peru)302076.9
Ehm (St. Bede)332106.4

ASSISTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Wozniak (Hall)291455
Timmerman (Fieldcrest)29983.4
Q. McClain (St. Bede)331103.3
Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)3
Bouxsein (Putnam County)31902.9
Helms (Bureau Valley)32932.9
Davis (Princeton)30842.8
Endress (Bureau Valley)32802.5
L. McClain (St. Bede)33792.4
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)30722.4

STEALS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Eddy (Mendota)301194
Garcia (Mendota)20773.9
Driscoll (Princeton)291043.6
Davis (Princeton)301023.4
Endress (Bureau Valley)321023.2
Harbison (Henry-Senachwine)3.2
Pellegrini (Hall) 903
K. Anderson (Henry-Senachwine)2.9
Timmerman (Fieldcrest)29722.5
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)30722.4

BLOCKS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Gonzalez (Mendota)28481.7
Sterling (Hall)351.2
Bray (St. Bede)33351.1
Mangan (Fieldcrest)31290.9
Ehm, L. McClain, Q. McClain (SBA), Davis (PHS), Gochanour (FHS)0.7

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
Princeton20-108-2 (Three Rivers East)
St. Bede20-139-5 (Tri-County)
Fieldcrest16-156-6 (Heart of Illinois)
Hall16-135-5 (Three Rivers East)
Henry-Senachwine15-174-10 (Tri-County)
Bureau Valley13-203-8 (Lincoln Trail)
La Salle-Peru12-182-8 (Interstate 8)
Earlville9-223-4 (Little Ten)
Putnam County7-240-14 (Tri-County)
Mendota4-260-10 (Three Rivers East)
