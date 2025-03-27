St. Bede softball, baseball teams beat Midland: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 17, Midland 0: Jillian Pinter went 4 for 4, drove in six runs and scored three runs as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Bailey Engels tripled, had three RBIs and a run for St. Bede (3-0, 3-0 TCC), while Emma Slingsby was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

Chipper Rossi earned the win in the circle as she tossed three scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out five and walking none.

Rockridge 11, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Ava Delphi doubled for one of the Red Devils’ three hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Taylor Ridge.

Brynn Blair took the loss in the circle for Hall (0-5).

Brimfield 15, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.): The Panthers had three hits in a nonconference loss in Brimfield.

Myah Richardson took the loss in the circle for PC (1-4).

BASEBALL

St. Bede 6, Midland 2: AJ Hermes went 3 for 3, scored two runs and drove in a run to lead the Bruins to a victory in their Tri-County Conference opener in Peru.

Carson Riva was 1 for 3 with an RBI for St. Bede (4-0), while Geno Dinges and Ranbir Saini each had a hit and scored a run.

Alan Spencer was the winning pitcher as he allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two in 4⅔ innings.

Mendota 12, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): Dane Doyle went 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and a run as the Trojans cruised to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Rhett Watson was 3 for 3 with two triples, two runs and an RBI for Mendota (2-1), while Colin Coss was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

Doyle also earned the win on the mound as he threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.

Geneseo 5, La Salle-Peru 4: Braylin Bond went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Cavaliers came up short in a nonconference game in La Salle.

Grey Ernat was 1 for 4 with a run for L-P (3-3), while Jackson Piecha and Jett Hill each had a hit and an RBI.

Tyler Spelich took the loss on the mound.