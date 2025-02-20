St. Bede loses to Orion: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Orion 66, St. Bede 36: Mason Ross scored 11 points as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Peru.

Gino Ferrari contributed nine points for St. Bede.

Newark 67, LaMoille 32: Tyler Billhorn had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Newark.

Brayden Klein had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists for LaMoille.

Annawan 58, Bureau Valley 48: The Storm lost in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament third-place game in Princeville.

Hinckley-Big Rock 79, DePue 52: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.