2024 NewsTribune girls bowling preview capsules

With the season just underway, here is a look at the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, and Mendota girls bowling teams for the 2024-25 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Aaron Guenther

Top returners: Kamryn Oscepinski, jr.; Camryn Perra, sr.; Anna Ricci, sr.; Leah Ricci, so.

Newcomer to watch: Kaitlyn Miller, so.

Worth noting: Guenther takes over a program that has won back-to-back regional titles, claimed three consecutive Interstate 8 Conference titles and qualified for state in 2022 and 2023. The Cavaliers lost three-time NewsTribune Girls Bowler of the Year Olviia Weber and fellow NT All-Area bowler Mackenzie Hamilton, but L-P does return some talent and experience. Oscepinski was an All-Area pick after averaging 182.2 pins last season and placing third individually at the Sterling Regional. Leah Ricci also rolled the full six games at the regional, while Anna Ricci, Perra and Miller each bowled at least one game in the regional. “Repeating as conference and regional champs are two goals for the team,” Guenther said. “Another is improving our team and individual standings at sectionals this year.”

Maddy Fabish

St. Bede

Coach: Buck Emmerling

Top returners: Maddy Fabish, jr.; Jaylynne Finley, so.; Eden Galvan, so.

Newcomers to watch: Mona Desai, jr.; Chipper Rossi, jr.; Sophia Ni, jr.

Worth noting: Fabish is back after a strong sophomore season last year when she was a NewsTribune All-Area selection. She led the Bruins with a 184.3 average last winter and placed fourth in the Sterling Regional. “Maddy has put a lot of work into her game during the offseason, and I know it will be evident in her scores and accomplishments during the season as she competes for a place at state,” Emmerling said. Finley and Galvan also gained experience last season. “Eden and Jaylynne are making improvements at each practice that will help make us a better team,” Emmerling said. The Bruins have three junior newcomers “who are eager to learn the game and contribute to the team.” “We are looking forward to a fun season of competition focusing on fundamentals and teamwork,” Emmerling said.

Mendota

Coach: Matt Bauer

Top returners: Lauren Holland, sr.; Madison Sproston, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Ashlynn Rickels, fr.; Mckenzie Sproston, fr.

Worth noting: Holland returns as a two-time sectional qualifier. She had a 166 average last season and placed 11th in the Sterling Regional. “I expect her to go pretty far in the postseason as an individual,” Bauer said. “Madison is improving her average. We’re expecting her to help lead the two underclassmen along with Lauren.” The two freshmen round out the roster. “Ashlynn is coming along pretty well,” Bauer said. “With a season of working with her and getting things under her belt, I think toward the end of the season we’ll see a lot of improvement from her. Mckenzie is coming along. This is her first year. We’re in a growing period right now.” Bauer said he hopes the Trojans can recruit more bowlers for next season to have a full team after multiple years without a full lineup.