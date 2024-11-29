L-P’s Kiely Domyancich wins title at Rockford East Invite: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

WRESTLING

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru’s Kiely Domyancich went 4-0 on Wednesday to win her bracket at the Rockford East E-Rab Girls Invitational.

Marisa Eggersdorfer (3-1) placed second, Emily Lowery (3-1) finished third, Kalista Frost (1-2) took fourth and Ava Edwall (3-2) was sixth.

The Cavaliers placed fourth among 27 teams.

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru went 2-1 in a quadrangular at L-P.

The Cavaliers lost to Plano 50-24 before bouncing back to defeat Streator 51-30 and Manual 63-18.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rockford Christian 99, Mendota 90 (OT): Cole and Aden Tillman combined for 48 points as the Trojans came up short in overtime at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament in Oregon.

Cole Tillman scored 25 points and Aden Tillman finished with 23. Cam Kelly had 14 points for Mendota (1-1), while Dane Doyle added 12 points.

Grant Park 44, Earlville 41 (OT): Adam Waite had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Red Raiders lost in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight.

Easton Fruit added 14 points, three assists and three steals for Earlville (0-3).