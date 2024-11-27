Putnam County, Bureau Valley girls basketball teams win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Putnam County 44, Somonauk 41: Maggie Spratt scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Somonauk.

Eme Bouxsein and Addy Leatherman scored eight points each for PC (3-3).

Bureau Valley 54, Orion 49: The Storm closed the game on a 23-9 run to rally for a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Bureau Valley trailed 17-3 after one quarter, 33-18 at halftime and 40-31 after three quarters.

Emma Mussche led the Storm (2-1) with 14 points, while Libby Endress scored 12 points and Brooke Helms and Bella Birkey added 10 points each.

Oregon 52, Mendota 40: Ella Martin had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Oregon.

Kennedy Knaff added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals for Mendota.

Yorkville Christian 52, Earlville 25: Audrey Scherer had nine points and nine rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

Elizabeth Vazquez added six points for Earlville (1-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Flanagan-Cornell 58, St. Bede 50: Kaden Nauman scored 16 points as the Bruins lost in the Route 17 Classic in Streator.

Jake Migliorini added 10 points for St. Bede (0-2).

Leland 68, LaMoille 45: Braden Fischer scored 20 points and had two steals as the Lions lost in the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament in Ashton.

Tyler Billhorn contributed 14 points and six rebounds for LaMoille (0-2).

Elmwood 62, Putnam County 43: The Panthers fell to 0-2 with a loss in the Wally Keller Classic in Kewanee.

Annawan 64, Bureau Valley 42: Elijah Endress scored nine points as the Storm lost in the Wally Keller Classic in Kewanee.

Landon Hulsing added eight points for BV (1-1).

Momence 34, Earlville 27: The Red Raiders fell to 0-2 with a loss in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 91, Joliet 81: Roderick Watson-Pearcy poured in 30 points to lead the Eagles to a victory in Oglesby.

Qu’amar Hobbs scored 15 points, Kahmr Dailey had 13 points and Hunter Staton added 10 points for IVCC (4-5), which has won four games in a row.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,218, Rock Island 3,128: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 593 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Rock Island.

Aiden McCray and Grady Sandor each had a 581 series for L-P.

St. Bede 2,794, Streator 2,308: Trayger Davis bowled a 583 series as the Bruins earned a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Abe Wiesbrock and Haiden Ator each added a 529 series.