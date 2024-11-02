NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Aubrey Duttlinger

La Salle-Peru sophomore Aubrey Duttlinger is a force for the Cavaliers as an outside hitter.

She came up big for L-P in the final week of the regular season to help the Cavs lock up the Interstate 8 Conference championship.

Duttlinger started the week with eight kills and a block in a nonconference win over Sterling, then had big nights in two conference matches with 11 kills against Rochelle and seven kills against Kaneland.

“Aubrey’s hitting was a huge factor in helping us win two conference matches last week to win the Interstate 8 title,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “She led the team in kills against Sterling, Rochelle and Kaneland. Aubrey’s hitting percentage was 67% against Rochelle and 55% against Kaneland. She was definitely a force who was very tough to stop.”

For her performance, Duttlinger was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week.

Duttlinger answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?

Duttlinger: I started playing volleyball around fourth grade. I started getting into volleyball because of my mom. She had coached a team ever since I was a baby so I grew up around volleyball.

What do you enjoy about playing volleyball?

Duttlinger: One thing I enjoy about volleyball is that it’s a mental game just as much as it is a physical game.

What makes you a good volleyball player?

Duttlinger: I believe having a good attitude at practice and showing up to improve every day is what makes me a great volleyball player.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Duttlinger: My favorite memory was this year at the Springfield tournament when we won the championship game in three sets. We also stayed the night at a hotel and it was a great bonding experience with my team.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against?

Duttlinger: The best athletes I have played against were last year’s outsides on Rock Falls. They were great at volleyball and super fun to compete against.

When you’re coming home from a road match, where is your favorite restaurant to stop and what do you get?

Duttlinger: My favorite place to stop on the way home is Culver’s and I get chicken tenders, fries and a Dr. Pepper.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Duttlinger: If I could travel anywhere in the world, it would be Rome so I can go to the beaches and see the beautiful city.

What is your most played song recently?

Duttlinger: My most placed song recently is ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ by Gracie Abrams.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Duttlinger: One TV show I will never get tired of watching is “Gilmore Girls.”

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Duttlinger: I believe the last week of volleyball was one of my best this season. With three games being home, I was very excited to play. Coming into the week I knew I had to play super good with regionals coming up. I felt super confident in my hitting and passing this week. My communication with teammates was strong, which helped us stay coordinated. Overall, I’m super proud of this team for a great last week of the regular season.