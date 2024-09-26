Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe wins Tri-County Tournament: Wednesday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Boys golf

Tri-County Conference Meet: At Pontiac’s Wolf Creek, Henry-Senachwine finished second in the team race and was led by medalist Carson Rowe. Abraham Wiesbrock of St. Bede tied for second with an 83. Jacob Edens of Putnam County shot an 87 to finish in a tie for seventh.

Girls golf

Princeton 209, Riverdale 249: At Princeton, Samantha Wooley earned medalist honors for the Tigers with a 47 as Princeton captured the Three Rivers Athletic Conference matchup. Reese Reviglio of Princeton shot a 51.

Caitlyn Mumma had the low round for Riverdale with a 54.

Tri-County Conference Meet: At Pontiac, the Bruins finished third in the Tri-County Conference Meet. Anna Cyrocki had the low round of the day for St. Bede.

Final standings were: Seneca 402, Dwight 446, St. Bede 485.

Boys soccer

Earlville 0, Serena 0: At Earlville, Landon Tirevold had 11 saves as the Red Raiders and Huskers played to a draw. Earlville moved to 3-7-2.

Kaneland 8, La Salle-Peru 0: At Maple Park, the Cavaliers were blanked by the Knights in an Interstate 8 contest. L-P falls to 5-6-2 overall, 1-5 in conference play.

Girls volleyball

La Salle-Peru 2, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Cavaliers improved to 19-1 overall while staying atop the Interstate 8 with a 25-20, 25-23 win over the Hubs.

Boys cross country

Amboy 28, Princeton 57, Hall 63, Mendota 72: At Mendota, Augustus Swanson of Princeton ran second overall just behind Henry Nichols of Amboy. Jeremy Smith of Hall ran fourth, and Carlos Toribio of Mendota ran sixth.

Rockford Lutheran 34, Forreston 59, Stockton 79, St. Bede 118, Oregon 122, Durand 142, North Boone 149: At Oregon, senior Kaden Nauman was the top finisher for St. Bede, as he placed 13th overall.

Girls cross country

Princeton victorious: At Mendota, the Tigers swept the top five places led by sophomores Ruby Acker, Payton Frueh, Alexandra Waca and Natalie Meyer. Junior Avery Waca placed fifth overall.

Girls swimming

La Salle-Peru Co-Op 79, Geneseo 11: At Peru, the Cavaliers captured every event in the nonconference dual meet to take down the Maple Leafs. Addisyn Budnick, Anna Weitl and Sam Nauman won a pair of individual events for L-P. Nauman won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. Weitl won the 100 breastroke and 50 freestyle, and Budnick took the 200 and 100 freestyles.

Womens soccer

IVCC 0, South Suburban College 0: At Ogelsby, goalkeeper Grace Johnson helped lead the Eagles to a scoreless draw. IVCC moved to 3-4-2 overall.