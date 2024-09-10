La Salle-Peru girls golf tops Ottawa: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 204, Ottawa 211: Allie Thome shot a 41 on Monday to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Sophia Chiu (52), Mary Craven (53) and Delanie Duggan (58) rounded out the scoring for L-P.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 5, Joliet 3: Danica Scoma scored two goals to help the Eagles to a victory in Joliet.

Abigail Poole, Morgan Clements and Anastasia Sondgeroth each had a goal and an assist for IVCC, which won its second game in a row.

BOYS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 183, Princeton 185: Adan Chiu shot a 42 to help the Cavaliers edge the Tigers at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton.

Geno Argubright had a 45 for the Cavs, while Michael Milota shot a 46. Riley Cetwinski and Ben Nicholson each added a 50.

Princeton’s Jackson Mason was the medalist with a 41, while Luke Smith had a 46. Kaiden Coomer, Andrew Boughton and Nolan Kloepping each had a 49.

At McNabb: Henry-Senachwine remained undefeated in Tri-County Conference play by beating St. Bede and Putnam County in a triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club. The Mallards carded a 175, the Bruins had a 192, and the Panthers finished with a 222.

Henry’s Jacob Miller was the medalist with a 38, while Carson Rowe carded a 41, Landon Harbison had a 44, and Ben Meacham added a 52.

Scoring for St. Bede were Ty Carls (46), Caden Carls (48), Abe Wiesbrock (47) and Zach Husser (51).

Jacob Edens had a 42 for Putnam County.

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny shot a 3-under-par 32 to claim medalist honors and lead Bureau Valley to a victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference quadrangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

The Storm carded a 152 to top West Carroll (179), Abingdon-Avon (196) and Knoxville (202).

Also scoring for BV were Landon Smith (38), Landen Birdsley (41) and Logan Philhower (41).

At Coal Valley: Brody Hartt, Dane Doyle and Grady Jones each shot a 44 as the Trojans finished second in a triangular at Oakwood Country Club.

Jonas Fitzgerald added a 45 for Mendota, which carded a 177. Brimfield shot a 171, and Orion had a 207.

VOLLEYBALL

Hall 2, Putnam County 0: The Red Devils won 25-12, 25-15 in a nonconference match in Granville.

Myah Richardson had eight digs, four assists and four kills for Putnam County (6-4), while Kennedy Holocker added 10 digs.

Mendota 2, Sandwich 1: Laylie Denault slammed down 17 kills to help the Spikers to a 25-27, 25-19, 25-20 nonconference victory in Mendota.

Ella Martin had 18 assists, Elaina Reddin had nine kills, and Zariah Escatel added nine digs and four aces.

Fieldcrest 2, Dwight 0: Lyla Armstrong put down nine kills and served two aces to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Pru Mangan added 11 digs for Fieldcrest (5-1-1).

Amboy 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-6, 25-12 in a nonconference match in Amboy.

BOYS SOCCER

Yorkville 5, Mendota 0: Mateo Goy made two saves as the Trojans fell in a nonconference game in Yorkville for their first loss of the season.

IVC 3, Earlville 1: Adam Waite scored a goal as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Chillicothe.

Landen Tirevold made three saves for Earlville.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 4, Princeton 1: The Tigresses lost in Ottawa.

Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe were Princeton’s lone winners as they claimed a 7-6, 4-6, 12-10 victory at no. 1 doubles.

MEN’S GOLF

At Bloomington: IVCC placed eighth among 12 teams in the Hawk 36 at Crestwicke Country Club.

Jake Delaney led the Eagles with a 159 (80-79), while Jaydon Nambo shot a 160 (82-78).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 8, Lake County 1: The Eagles earned a win in Lake Villa.

In singles, Emma Walker won 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 at No. 1, Marisa Vickers won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3, Syria Zungia won 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 at No. 4, and Mina James won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5.

James and Briana Keith won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.