L-P volleyball moves to 9-0 with win over Pontiac: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Pontiac 0: Callie Mertes had 13 digs, 13 points and two aces to help the Cavaliers to a 25-13, 25-17 victory Thursday in a nonconference match in La Salle.

Ava Currie slammed down 11 kills for L-P (9-0), while Carly Garretson chipped in 13 points and nine assists.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 22 digs, 10 kills, three blocks and three assists to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.

Harper Schrock put down 11 kills for Henry (4-1, 1-1 TCC), while Lauren Harbison added 27 assists, 12 digs and a block.

Mendota 2, Newman 0: The Spikers defeated the Comets 25-23, 25-21 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in

Bureau Valley 2, Amboy 0: The Storm won 25-23, 25-13 in a nonconference match in Amboy.

Taylor Neuhalfen had seven kills, nine digs, five points and two blocks for BV, while Libby Endress had 11 assists, nine digs and four points and Kinley Canady added seven points, three aces, three kills and three digs.

Kewanee 2, Princeton 1: Caroline Keutzer had eight points, three aces, seven kills, five digs and a block as the Tigresses lost 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.

Makayla Hecht contributed 23 assists, six digs and four points for Princeton (4-4, 1-1 TRC East), while Keighley Davis had eight kills and three blocks.

Dwight 2, Putnam County 1: Myah Richardson had 24 digs, seven assists and five kills as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.

Maggie Spratt put down five kills and had three digs for PC (6-3, 1-1 TCC), while Eme Bouxsein contributed 19 digs, seven assists, five points and an ace.

Somonauk 2, Earlville 0: Addie Scherer had six points, three aces and two kills as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference match in Somonauk.

Bailey Miller had five kills for Earlville, while Payton Actis added six assists.

Indian Creek 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-17, 25-10 in a Little Ten Conference match in Shabbona.

Woodland 2, St. Bede 1: The Bruins lost 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 in a Tri-County Conference match in Streator.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Hall 1: The Red Devils lost 25-17, 22-25, 25-15 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match on the road.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 7, Orion-Sherrard 0: Johan Cortez scored two goals and had an assist to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Orion.

Cesar Casas scored two goals for Mendota (6-0-1), while Isaac Diaz, Luis Ramirez and Sam Matura each had a goal.

Alleman 7, Princeton 0: The Tigers lost a nonconference game in Moline.

MEN’S GOLF

At Deer Grove: IVCC carded a 305 to place third among 12 teams at the Skyhawk Classic at Deer Valley Golf Club.

Carter Fenza scored a 2-over par 74 to tie for eighth, while Jake Delaney and Jonathan Cooper each shot a 3-over par 75 to tie for 11th.

BOYS GOLF

Princeton 176, Kewanee 190: Jackson Mason and Luke Smith each shot a 43 to share medalist honors as the Tigresses earned a Three Rivers Conference victory at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee.

Kaiden Coomer had a 44 for Princeton, while Jayden Fulkerson added a 46.

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny shot a 36 to claim medalist honors and lead Bureau Valley to a triangular victory at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

The Storm carded a 157 to beat Midland (170) and St. Bede (176).

Also for the Storm, Logan Philhower had a 38 and Collin Stabler and Atticus Middelton each had 43s.

Chris Gedraitis shot a 42 to lead St. Bede with Zach Husser adding a 43, Abe Wiesbrock a 45 and Caden Carls a 46.

GIRLS TENNIS

Pontiac 6, Mendota 2: The Trojans lost in Pontiac.

Kylie Goldblatt won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4 singles for Mendota and also paired with Leah Stamberger to win 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.