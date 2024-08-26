2024 NewsTribune volleyball preview capsules

With girls volleyball season underway, here’s a look at the teams in the NewsTribune area.

St. Bede

Coach: Kaitlyn Edgcomb

Top returners: Ashlyn Ehm, sr., MH; Tyler Jordan, sr. x; Sadie Koehler, sr., S; Grace Millington, sr., L; Quinn McClain, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Jillian Pinter, jr., MH; Maggie Arkins, jr., H; Miranda Torres, jr., H; Lily Bosnich, jr., OH; Lili McClain, jr., OH; Emma Smudzinski, sr., H

Worth noting: Edgcomb has a solid returning core as she takes over as the Bruins’ coach. Edgomb, the head coach at IVCC last season, said she expects the Bruins to “be pretty dominant in the front row and hard to defend.” Pinter and Ehm will play middle hitter with Bosnich and Quinn and Lili McClain on the outside. “The entire front row is pretty locked and loaded,” Edgcomb said. “My two middles have very good ball control and a lot of power behind it as well. Lily Bosnich on the outside will be hard to read. She has a good way of tripping up the defense. The McClain sisters are taking care of the pins for us. Lili McClain is one to watch out for this year, as she is very knowledgable on where to put the ball.” Koehler and junior Ava Balestri will be the team’s setters. Millington will anchor the back row as the libero, while Jordan and junior Emma Slingsby also will contribute defensively. Edgcomb said the Bruins are looking to finish with a winning record. St. Bede went 13-17-1 last season. “A goal I have is to really get the girls where they need to be in order to have a successful season,” Edgcomb said. “I really want to see each girl hit her potential and have a winning record, which I think is doable with the talent we have this year.”

Hall

Coach: Carolyn Foster

Top returners: Kennedy Wozniak, sr., OH; Morgan Hoscheid, S; Ellie Brooks, sr., DS; Natalia Zamora, jr., H

Key newcomers: Kaitlyn Coutts, so., H; Caroline Morris, so., H; Evelyn Bryant, jr., DS; Charlie Pellegrini, jr., DS

Worth noting: The Red Devils are looking to improve after going 8-20-1 overall and winless in the Three Rivers Conference East Division last season. “I would love to see us do better in our conference this season,” Hall coach Carolyn Foster said. “These girls have worked really hard this summer and have the potential to do well.” Wozniak, Hoscheid, Brooks and Zamora are returning players who will lead the way for the Red Devils. Hoscheid will play a larger role on the team this season, handling setting duties. “Her overall confidence and leadership has stepped up this year,” Foster said. “Her overall work ethic and attitude to work above and beyond has shown a presence on the team.” Wozniak and Zamora will be among the team’s top hitters along with Coutts and Morris. The libero position is still up for grabs with Brooks, Bryant and Pellegrini in the mix.

Putnam County

Coach: Amy Bell

Top returners: Maggie Spratt, MH; Eme Bouxsein, S; Myah Richardson, S

Worth noting: The Panthers lost several key players from last year’s team that went 23-12-1, including 2023 NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year Maggie Richetta. Spratt will lead the way as the Panthers look to fill the voids. The middle hitter is entering her third varsity season. Bouxsein takes on a new role at setter this season along with Richardson. Kacie and Cadence Coleman, Ella Pyska, Chloe Andersen, Addy Leatherman, Myah Richardson and Chloe Parcher could all contribute in the front row. Hannah Taliani, Sydney Samek, Cadie Bickett, Ashley Cano and Sarah Wiesbrock will all contribute defensively. “We have several girls who could fill different roles in the lineup to give us depth and diversity, " Bell said. “We are striving to improve every day, get comfortable in a lineup and communicate effectively,” Bell said.

Mendota

Coach: Demi Salazar

Top returners: Laylie Denault, jr., OH

Key newcomers: Elaina Reddin, sr., MH; Ava Eddy, sr., L; Ella Martin, sr., S; Talia White, jr., S; Harlow Folty, so., S; Ella Coss, sr., RS; Addi Jones, jr., RS

Worth noting: Salazar returns to the bench after previously coaching Putnam County, Hall and Henry-Senachwine to regional championships. He takes over a Mendota team that went 12-20-1 last season and brings back only one player who saw significant playing time. “I have great kids,” Salazar said. “We inherited a lot of kids who have not played at all. Pretty much only Laylie Denault has. Every kid is really eager to play, and we’re eager to give them some time. We played in the summer league at Sterling this year, and we were .500. I was OK with that. We have a three-year plan, and you have to start with being competitive.” While Denault is expected to be the go-to hitter, Coss and Jones will play opposite to take some pressure off Denault, while Reddin is expected to provided a strong block. The Spikers will run a 6-2 with Martin, White and Folty in the mix at setter. Eddy will anchor the team’s back row as the libero. “I think she’ll surprise some people with how good her defense is,” Salazar said, adding the Spikers are building toward the postseason. “We have to find our baseline, and every day we just have to get better,” Salazar said. “If we work every day, we have a shot at regionals. The regular season isn’t as important to me. If we have to take some losses to get to regionals, that’s OK. When we go back to practice, we’ll know what we have to work on.”

Mendota’s Laylie Denault hits the ball over the net during a match last season. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Princeton

Coach: Andy Puck

Top returners: Ellie Harp, sr., OH; Karsyn Brucker, sr., Opp.; Keighley Davis, jr., MH; Camryn Driscoll, jr., L; Makayla Hecht, jr., S; Caroline Keutzer, jr., OH

Key newcomers: Keeley Lawson, jr., OH; Kathy Maciczak, jr., MH; Rylie Rauh, jr., S

Worth noting: The Tigresses are young with only two seniors on the roster but still have plenty of experience. “”I’m super excited for the season just because we had four to five sophomores starting last year, and they’re all back as juniors. And then we had two juniors that now are back as seniors. So we’ve got a lot of experience, which is great,” Puck said. Harp (team-high 176 kills in 2023), Keutzer (156 kills), Davis (115 kills) and Lawsone will be among the team’s top offensive threats. Lawson couldn’t play last season after transferring from Bureau Valley. She had 126 kills as a freshman. “It will be a little different look than I’ve ever had, because I’ve never had this many kids that have been this athletic,” he said. Rauh and Hecht take over at setter for Princeton and Dricoll moves into the libero spot. The Tigresses, who went 16-17-1, look to be competitive in the Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Saige Barnett

Top returners: Taylor Neuhalfen, sr., OH; Kinley Canady, sr., MH/DS; Madison Smith, sr., OH/Opp; Lesleigh Maynard, sr., DS; Landry Hitzler, sr., Opp/DS; Emma Stull, sr., MH; Bella Birkey, sr., MH

Key newcomers: Libby Endress, so., S/DS

Worth noting: The Storm lost several key players to graduation, but do return seven seniors as they join the Lincoln Trail Conference after leaving the Three Rivers Conference. “They’re a competitive small school conference with a reputation of successful female sports,” Barnett said. “We will have our work cut out for us, but we’re also anticipating some success of our own.” Neuhalfen, Canady, Smith and Maynard all saw signifiant time on last year’s 14-17 team. Hitzler is expected to be a contributor, while Endress will play a key role as setter or defensive specialist in her first varsity season.

LaMoille

Coach: Erin Bennett

Top returners: Claire Lovgren, sr.; Olivia Sadnick, sr.; Sadie Quest, sr.; Aubrey Sadnick, so; Taylor Wamhoff, jr.; Grace Kelly, jr.; Ella Ryan, jr.

Key newcomers: Jena Monroe, fr.; Olivea Glasper, fr.

Worth noting: The Lions have 10 players on the roster. “While we are a small team, we think this is one of our biggest strengths,” Bennett said. “These girls are very close knit and supportive of one another.” Lovgren, Sadnick and Monroe will be among the team’s top hitters. “These girls have been working hard to perfect their approach and arm swing,” Bennett said. “Every front-row player is getting stronger every day.” Quest and Chloe Williams will be the team’s setters, while Ryan will be the libero. “Ella has been working hard all summer and has shown a lot of improvement,” Bennett said. “That in conjunction with our seniors’ skills will have us in a better defensive position this season.” Bennett said the Lions look to win more matches and be more competitive in the Little Ten Conference.

Earlville

Coach: Tonya Scherer

Top returners: Bailey Miller; Jessie Miller; Addie Scherer; Payton Actis; Audrey Scherer; Jacey Helgesen; Liz Vazquez; Kiley Franzese

Worth noting: The Red Raiders don’t have a ton of varsity experience, but Miller will lead the way after recording 49 aces, 140 kills and 176 digs last season. Miller, Addie Scherer, Actis, Audrey Scherer, Helgesen, Vazquez and Franzese will step into larger roles this season. “I think we have a great balance of back-row and front-row players,” Tonya Scherer said. “We are not very experienced at the varsity level, but we have a lot of girls who are talented in all aspects of the sport. They are a fun group to watch play, their effort at practice has been great, and their enthusiasm for the sport is amazing.” Miller, Addie and Audrey Scherer and Franzese will be among the team’s top hitters, while Actis, Audrey Scherer and Shelby Garbacz will handle setting duties. The majority of the passing duties will go to Miller, Vazquez, Helgesen and Addie Scherer. “We will be very young this year,” Tonya Scherer said. “Our goal/expectation will be to gain experience and continue to grow as a team. We always strive to be in the top part of the conference and have a winning season.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Cathy Sanders

Top returners: Macy Gochanour, S; Pru Mangan, L

Key newcomers: Keara Barisch, OH; Lyla Armstrong, OH; Lilly Baker, MH

Worth noting: The Knights went 29-8 overall last season and 9-3 in the Heart of Illinois Conference while winning their second regional title in a row. Fieldcrest lost several key pieces from that team, including three-time unanimous All-HOIC outside hitter Allie Wiesenhofer, but do return a few contributors, including Gochanour at setter and Mangan at libero. Newcomers Barisch and Armstrong will play outside hitter, while fellow newcomer Baker will be a contributor at middle hitter. “Energy and coachability (are our team’s strengths),” Sanders said.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Rita Self

Top returners: Lauren Harbison, sr., S; Kaitlyn Anderson, sr., MH; Harper Schrock, jr., RH; Brooklynn Thompson, jr, OH; Taylor Frawley, jr., L; Ali Mitchell, jr, MH; Brynna Anderson, so., H

Key newcomers: Maya Johnson, jr., DS; Rachel Eckert, jr., S/RH; Mazie Koll, jr., OH; Lexi Serpette, sr.

Worth noting: The Mallards return a strong core of players from last year’s team that went 22-16 overall and placed second in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, including NewsTribune All-Area first-teamer Harbison and second-teamer Kaitlyn Anderson. “Varsity experience is a strength, as we are returning five starters from last season,” Self said. Harbison will once again run the 5-1 offense for Henry, while Kailtyn Anderson, Schrock and Thompson will be key hitters in a balanced offense. Frawley is the leader of a “vocal and cohesive” back row. “Our goal is to stay healthy, and we expect to be contending in several championship opportunities again, but finishing on top this time,” Self said.