Bureau Valley boys golf edges L-P in opener: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

Bureau Valley 158, La Salle-Peru 160: Wyatt Novotny shot a 36 on Thursday as the Storm edged the Cavaliers by two strokes in the season opener for both schools at Hidden Lake Country Club in Sheffield.

Novotny tied for medalist honors with L-P’s Michael Milota and Riley Cetwinski.

Landen Birdsley and Atticus Middleton each carded a 40 for the Storm, while Colin Stabler added a 42.

For the Cavs, Adan Chiu shot a 40 and Jameson Hill had a 48.

At Dwight: Abe Wiesbrock shot a 43 as St. Bede opened the season by finishing second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Dwight Country Club.

Roanoke-Benson won with a 172 followed by the Bruins (190) and Dwight (202).

Also scoring for St. Bede were Zach Husser (46), Chris Gedraitis (47) and Kaden Nauman (54).

GIRLS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 204, Bureau Valley 274: Allie Thome carded a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a season-opening victory at Hidden Lake Country Club in Sheffield.

Sophia Chiu shot a 50 for L-P, while Mary Craven had a 51 and Quinn Mertes contributed a 57.

Michaela Noder led the Storm with a 52.

At Coal Valley: Anna Cyrocki shot a 58 as St. Bede finished third in a season-opening quadrangular at Oakwood Golf Club.

Rockridge won with a 190 followed by Orion (236), the Bruins (263) and Newman (270).

Andrea Brandner had a 64 for St. Bede.