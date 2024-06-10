2024 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Honor Roll

Princeton's Ben Anderson hits the ball during a match this season. Anderson and his partner, Michael Ellis, went 15-10 at No. 1 doubles this season. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the top boys tennis players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

Ben Anderson, sr., and Michael Ellis, sr., Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team went 15-10. The pair placed second at the Princeton and Rochelle invitationals and finished fourth at the Mendota Invitational. Anderson and Ellis helped the Tigers finish 19-1.

Andrew Bollis, sr. and Danny Santoy, jr., La Salle-Peru: The 2024 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Players of the Year went 22-13 at No. 1 doubles. The Cavalier duo went 5-0 in Interstate 8 Conference play and placed second at the conference tournament. Bollis and Santoy finished second at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional.

Asa Gartin, jr., and Jackson Mason, so., Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team went 24-1 with the lone loss coming at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional to eventual champion Metamora 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. The duo won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals.

Tyson Phillips, sr., Princeton: Phillips finished his career by qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament for the third year in a row. He finished the season 21-8 at No. 1 singles. Phillips won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals.

Chase Sims, jr., Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 2 singles player recorded the most wins in the area with a 26-4 record and was the only area player to win a match at state. He won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals and placed fourth at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional.