June 10, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

2024 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Honor Roll

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Ben Anderson has it made in the shades against Coal City Monday. The Tigers won 5-0 to improve to 10-0.

Princeton's Ben Anderson hits the ball during a match this season. Anderson and his partner, Michael Ellis, went 15-10 at No. 1 doubles this season. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the top boys tennis players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

Ben Anderson, sr., and Michael Ellis, sr., Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team went 15-10. The pair placed second at the Princeton and Rochelle invitationals and finished fourth at the Mendota Invitational. Anderson and Ellis helped the Tigers finish 19-1.

Andrew Bollis, sr. and Danny Santoy, jr., La Salle-Peru: The 2024 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Players of the Year went 22-13 at No. 1 doubles. The Cavalier duo went 5-0 in Interstate 8 Conference play and placed second at the conference tournament. Bollis and Santoy finished second at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional.

Asa Gartin, jr., and Jackson Mason, so., Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team went 24-1 with the lone loss coming at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional to eventual champion Metamora 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. The duo won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals.

Tyson Phillips, sr., Princeton: Phillips finished his career by qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament for the third year in a row. He finished the season 21-8 at No. 1 singles. Phillips won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals.

Chase Sims, jr., Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 2 singles player recorded the most wins in the area with a 26-4 record and was the only area player to win a match at state. He won the Princeton, Rochelle and Mendota invitationals and placed fourth at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional.

Princeton's Chase Sims makes a return against Coal City Monday. The Tigers won 5-0 to improve to 10-0.

Princeton's Chase Sims makes a return against Coal City Monday. The Tigers won 5-0 to improve to 10-0. (Mike Vaughn)

Have a Question about this article?