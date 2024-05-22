Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru, Princeton players hope to win matches at state

The La Salle-Peru No. 1 doubles team of Danny Santoy (at net) and Andrew Bollis play against Ottawa at the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru’s Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy and Princeton’s Tyson Phillips are IHSA Boys Tennis State Tournament veterans.

Bollis and Santony went 1-2 at the state tournament last spring and will once again play at state together after placing second in doubles at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional.

Bollis is making his fourth state appearance.

The state tournament is Thursday-Saturday in the Chicago suburbs.

“I absolutely think their experience at state last year will be beneficial,” L-P coach Aaron Guenther said. “The whole state experience is something that can’t be replicated. The only way to truly understand the gravity of it is to be there. I don’t think they’ll be intimidated by the experience anymore, so that’s one less mental hurdle they’ll have when it comes time to play.”

Phillips is headed to state for the third year in a row. He went 1-2 last year.

“Qualifying for state the past two years, he knows what the level of play to expect,” Princeton coach Connie Lind said. “He’ll be ready to step up to the challenge.”

Princeton's Tyson Phillips makes a return against Coal City Monday. The Tigers won 5-0 to improve to 10-0. (Mike Vaughn)

Phillips won’t be the only Tiger at state this spring. He’ll be joined by junior teammate Chase Sims.

Bollis and Santoy drew Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Luke Harvey and Evan Aleman in the first round. Harvey and Aleman are a 9-16 seed.

“Danny and Andrew drew a 9-16 seed, so it could be worse, but they’ll have to come out of the gates playing well if they want to win,” Guenther said. “My goal for them is to pick up a win and then go from there. Making it to Friday would be an awesome accomplishment, and one I think they’re capable of, but I encourage them to make multiple, bite-sized goals so the overall goal doesn’t appear so daunting. Step one is winning a match.”

Guenther said the Cavaliers’ schedule has prepared them for state competition.

“If Danny and Andrew can play aggressively at the net and finish points, they can play with anyone,” Guenther said. “They’ve played competitive matches with Metamora (5-8 seed) and Teutopolis (9-16 seed), so they know they can do it.”

Phillips (21-6) drew No. 2 seed Benedict Graft, a junior from Marmion who was state runner-up last season.

Sims (25-2) will play Wheaton St. Francis sophomore Umar Bajwa, a 5-8 seed, in the first round.

“My first thought was, ‘It stinks,’ ” Lind said about the draw for her players. “It was definitely a bad draw. It may also open up our end of the consolation brackets.

“(My goals for them are) first to go out and have fun. Start off and win a game, then a set and hopefully win a match.”