Max Bryant pitches Hall past Orion: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 7, Orion 1: Max Bryant allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out 14 batters and walking one in a complete game Wednesday to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Spring Valley.

Bryant also went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Hall (12-7), while Braden Curran was 2 for 2 and scored three runs.

El Paso-Gridley 2, Fieldcrest 1: Jordan Heider tripled and scored a run as the Knights came up short in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Wenona.

Layten Gerdes threw six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Heider threw a scoreless seventh for Fieldcrest (6-9, 4-4 HOIC).

Newman 13, Bureau Valley 3 (5 inn.): The Storm led 3-1 after one inning but allowed the Comets to score five runs in each the second and fifth innings in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Manlius.

Elijah Endress was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run for BV (9-9, 3-3 TRC East), while Landen Birdsley doubled and scored a run.

Endress also took the loss on the mound.

Indian Creek 10, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): The Red Raiders did not record a hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Shabbona.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 8, Rochelle 2: The Cavaliers scored six goals in the first half in an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

SOFTBALL

Indian Creek 4, Earlville 1: Addie Scherer had the Red Raiders’ lone hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Shabbona.

Kiley Franzese had an RBI for Earlville (0-8, 0-7 LTC), while Chasity Stavenhagen took the loss in the circle.

El Paso-Gridley 12, Fieldcrest 7: Allie Wiesenhofer went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Aliah Celis tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Fieldcrest (1-12, 1-6 HOIC), while TeriLynn Timmerman was 2 for 2 with a triple and a pair of runs.

Orion 15, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Kennedy Wozniak and Kaitlyn Coutts each had a hit as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Spring Valley.

Leah Burkart had an RBI for Hall (3-14), while Coutts took the loss in the circle.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Black Hawk 6-6, IVCC 1-2: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Moline.

Ashton Harvey hit a solo home run in the IVCC’s 6-1 loss in the opener, while Braden Reilly took the loss on the mound.

In IVCC’s 6-2 loss in the second game, Harvey was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs, while Payton Harwood took the loss on the mound for the Eagles (8-28, 4-12 Arrowhead).

BOYS TENNIS

Dixon 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans won both singles matches in a loss Tuesday.

Cameron Escatel won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Dagen Setchell won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.