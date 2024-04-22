NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Jordan Heider

Jordan Heider provides the spark for the Fieldcrest baseball team at the top of the lineup.

And he also has the ability to hit for power and deliver a clutch hit.

Heider belted a two-run walkoff home run to give the Knights a victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw, finishing 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

He also earned the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts in three innings of relief.

Heider also helped the Knights to victories over Heyworth and Putnam County.

“Jordan makes us go,” Fieldcrest coach Mark Brown said. “Hitting leadoff, he does an outstanding job of getting on base and setting the table for us to score. His walkoff against Dee-Mack last week was an awesome moment for him and his teammates. It couldn’t have happened to a better kid. We are fortunate to get to watch Jordan work every day. It’s great that he is being recognized for the work he puts in, not only for himself, but for his team.”

For his performance, Heider was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Heider answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?

Heider: I started playing baseball when I was strong enough to pick up a bat. It was a game that my whole family enjoyed and they passed it on to me.

What do you enjoy about playing baseball?

Heider: I enjoy being able to play the game I love while being able to create memories with my friends along the way.

What makes you a good baseball player?

Heider: I feel like being so competitive makes me a great player because I’ll do anything it takes to win.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever faced?

Heider: The best athlete I’ve ever had to face was a kid named Grady Westphal, who is committed to Texas A&M as a pitcher.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Heider: My favorite sports memory would be doing a home run derby at the Field of Dreams complex in Iowa because I was able to win and had my dad pitching to me, which is an experience I’ll never forget.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Heider: I would want to go to Florida because of the nice weather and I’ve never been there.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Heider: I could win a food contest eating chicken nuggets.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired or watching?

Heider: I never get tired of watching Outer Banks.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Heider: My favorite subject in school is match.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Heider: It felt great to be able to hit a walkoff home run and help my team get a conference win.