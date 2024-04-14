L-P baseball rallies to beat Boylan: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 9, Boylan 8: The Cavaliers scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a nonconference victory in Rockford to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jacob Gross belted a two-run home run and earned the win on the mound for L-P (7-9).

Josh Senica was 2 for 4, Brady Romagnoli went 2 for 5 with a double and Brendan Boudreau earned the save.

Bureau Valley 10, Rockridge 2: Logan Philhower went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Edgington.

Elijah Endress was 2 for 4 with four runs and an RBI for BV (5-6), while Bryce Helms earned the win on the mound, allowing an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Fieldcrest 4, Putnam County 2: Layten Gerdes went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Lucas May was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Knights (5-5), while Tyler Serna earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Daric Wiesbrock was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Putnam County (3-10).

Sherrard 8-18, Hall 6-8: The Red Devils were swept in a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Sherrard.

In an 8-6 loss in the first game, Evan Stefaniak went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Luke Bryant was 3 for 4 with a run.

Jack Jablonski was 1 for 3 with four RBIs in the Red Devils’ 18-8, five-inning loss in the second game, while Joel Koch was 2 for 2 with a triple, three runs and an RBI.

Riverdale 9, Mendota 1: Brody Hartt went 2 for 3 and drove in the only run for the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Riverdale.

Braiden Freeman was 3 for 3 with a run for Mendota (4-2).

Illini Blufs 13, Henry-Senachwine 1: Carson Rowe had the Mallards’ only hit and scored the team’s only run in a nonconference loss in Henry.

GIRLS SOCCER

At Genoa: Mendota placed second in the Genoa-Kingston Tournament.

The Trojans beat Pecatonica 2-0 behind a goal each from Crystal Garcia and Noemi Arteaga.

Garcia scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Rockford Christian, while Elaina Reddin had a goal and Arteaga had two assists.

Mendota played to a scoreless tie with host G-K in the title game before losing in penalty kicks.

Garcia and Arteaga were voted all-tournament team for Mendota (8-5).

SOFTBALL

Mendota 9, Plano 8: Ava Eddy was 4 for 4 with a triple, three doubles, one RBI and four runs to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Eddy also earned the win in the circle.

Maddie Becker went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run for Mendota.

Princeton 5, Geneseo 1: Keely Lawson was 2 for 4 with a home run to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Geneseo.

Sam Woolley hit a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored a run for Princeton (7-4), while Reese Revigilo threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Rockridge 4, Bureau Valley 3 (8 inn.): Emily Wright was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Storm fell in extra innings in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Edgington.

Madison Smith doubled and drove in a run for BV (7-3) and also took the loss in the circle, giving up four runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out 11 and walking five in a complete game.

At Woodstock: La Salle-Peru went 1-2 at the Woodstock Tournament, beating Johnsburg 17-0 in five innings before losing 8-6 to Crystal Lake Central and 4-3 to Harlem.

Callie Mertes was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run against Johnsburg, while Lydia Steinbach was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs for L-P (10-6).

Eureka 6, Putnam County 5: The Panthers scored four runs over the final three innings but their rally fell short in a nonconference game in Granville.

Alexis Margis was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for PC (7-6), while Maggie Richetta and Sarah Johnson each had a hit and two RBIs.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Ottawa: La Salle-Peru finished 15th among 15 teams at Ottawa’s ABC Invitational.

L-P’s Jack Neff placed fourth in the C flight 300-meter hurdles in 46.98 seconds.

Richie Santiago had the Cavaliers’ top finish in the A flight, placing fifth in the discus at 40.15 meters.

At Rochelle: Princeton finished eighth among eight teams at the Hub Relays.

The Tigers placed one-two in the shot put and discus.

Payne Miller won the shot put (16.27 meters) while Cade Odell was second (14.64m). In the discus, Ian Morris won (44.76m) and Miller was second (40.71m).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Black Hawk 7-7, IVCC 3-4: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Peru, losing 7-3 and 7-4.

In the first game, Nate Nunez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Ashton Harvey went 2 for 3 with a double and a run in the second game.