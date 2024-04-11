Putnam County softball tops Hall: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 10, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Gabby Doyle went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Timmber Skinner was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for PC (6-5), while Ella Irwin went 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Paxton Stunkel was the winning pitcher, throwing a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk.

Heyworth 8, Fieldcrest 0: TeriLynn Timmerman went 3 for 4 as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Heyworth.

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 2, Heyworth 1: Koltin Kearfott threw a complete game to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Heyworth.

Kearfott allowed one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Layten Gerdes doubled and drove in a run for Fieldcrest (3-5, 2-0 HOIC), while Eli Gerdes was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Kaneland 4, La Salle-Peru 3: The Cavaliers allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to drop an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park to even the three-game series.

Brady Romagnoli was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run for L-P (6-8, 1-1 I8), while Brandon Foreman went 2 for 3.

Brendan Boudreau got a no decision on the mound, allowing an unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Roanoke-Benson 8, Henry-Senachwine 5: Carson Rowe went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Mason Guarnieri went 2 for 3 with two runs for Henry, while Lance Kiesewetter took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Newman 13, Putnam County 0 (6 inn.): Traxton Mattingly had a double for one of the Panthers’ two hits in a nonconference loss in Granville.

Jaden Stoddard took the loss on the mound for PC (2-9).

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaneland 7, La Salle-Peru 2: Abigail Poole scored on a penalty kick and Litzy Lopez also scored as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Galva: Alex Rodriguez won the discus and placed second in the shot put as Putnam County placed fourth among four teams at the Dale Collis Invitational.

Rodriguez had a toss of 42.6 meters in the discus and 12.45 meters in the shot put.

The Panthers had a pair of second-place relays, as Tucker Gualandi, Deacon Cwikla, Kale Coleman and Shane Alejandro ran a 52.18 in the 4x100; and Alejandro, Cayden Bouxsein, Coleman and Enzo Holocker ran a 4:14.76 in the 4x400.

In the girls meet, PC was fifth among five teams.

The Panthers had third-place finishes by Emberlyn Cwikla, Haleigh Green, Itaty Castro and Brooklin Brown in the 4x200 (2:19.67); and Cwikla, Brown, Chloe Andersen and Veronika Mack in the 4x400 (5:29.95).