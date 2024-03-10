NewsTribune local sports schedule for March 11-16, 2024

L-P head softball coach Randy Huebbe talks to his team between innings during a game last season. The Cavaliers open the season Monday, March 10 at home. (Scott Anderson)

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Monday, March 11

Baseball: St. Bede at Kewanee, Amboy at Mendota, Earlville at Ashton-Franklin Center, Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field: Hall at Rock Falls Indoor Invite, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Limestone at La Salle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Kewanee at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at Peoria Notre Dame (at Louisville Slugger Dome), Amboy at Mendota, Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Baseball: Alleman at La Salle-Peru, Putnam County at Gardner-South Wilmington, ROWVA-Williamsfield at Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest at Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field: Bureau Valley at Byron Indoor Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: La Salle-Peru, Mendota at Sycamore’s Gary Egler Invite, 4 p.m.

Softball: Hall at Woodland, Putnam County at Gardner-South Wilmington, Princeville at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Baseball: Streator at Hall, Rock Falls at Mendota, Bureau Valley at Princeville, Henry-Senachwine at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Yorkville, 5 p.m.

Boys track and field: Mendota at Sycamore Invite, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: La Salle-Peru at Rock Island, 6 p.m.

Girls track and field: Fieldcrest at Normal West, 4 p.m.

Softball: Bloomington at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at Tri-Valley, Bureau Valley at Princeville, Henry-Senachwine at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Baseball: Stark County at Putnam County, Mendota at Indian Creek, Earlville at South Beloit, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Alleman at St. Bede, Stark County at Putnam County, Mendota at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Baseball: Somonauk at St. Bede, Putnam County at Hall, Bureau Valley at Amboy, Henry-Senachwine at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru vs. Monmouth-Roseville at IVC Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: St. Bede, Bureau Valley at Newman Indoor Invite, 4 p.m.

Coed track and field: Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley Invite, 4 p.m.

Softball: Putnam County at Plano, Princeton at IVC, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Baseball: St. Bede at Newark, 10 a.m.; Putnam County at Delavan, Princeton at Dixon, 11 a.m.; La Salle-Peru vs. Pekin at IVC Tournament, 1 p.m.

Boys track and field: Princeton at Galesburg Meet, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer: DePue-Hall at Pekin, 10 a.m.; Orion at Mendota, Metamora at Princeton, 11 a.m.

Girls track and field: Princeton at Galesburg Meet, Bureau Valley at Byron Indoor Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Softball: St. Bede at Newark, 10 a.m.; Morton at La Salle-Peru, Putnam County at Bureau Valley, Princeton at Dixon, 11 a.m.