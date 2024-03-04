NewsTribune sports briefs: Amellia Bromenschenkel voted first-team All-Horizon League

Purdue-Fort Wayne's Amellia Bromenschenkel, a Mendota graduate, pushes the ball down the floor during a game last season. Bromenschenkel, who eclipsed 1,000 career points on Feb. 24, was voted First-Team All-Horizon League. (Photo provided by Purdue-Fort Wayne/John N)

Mendota graduate Amellia Bromenschenkel, who eclipsed 1,000 career points during her career at Purdue-Fort Wayne with a 17-point game against IUPUI on Feb. 24, was named First-Team All-Horizon League.

Bromenschenkel is the first Mastodon player to be voted to the first team since 2013-14. She averaged 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in conference play.

Amellia Bromenschenkel - First Team

Shayla Sellers - Third Team

Renna Schwieterman - All-Freshman Team

Erin Woodson - All-Freshman Team



She has helped Purdue-Fort Wayne to a 20-11 overall record and a 13-7 mark in the Horizon League to place third, which matches the Mastodon’s best finish since 2013-14.

Bromenschenkel and the Mastodons open the Horizon League Tournament on Thursday.

Two former Pistol Shrimp players sign pro contracts

A pair of former Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp players will continue their careers professionally as Justin Rios and Rob Marinec signed contracts with the Joliet Slammers, an independent team that plays in the Frontier League.

Rios played three seasons for the Shrimp from 2021-23, appearing in 124 games in the outfield and making 38 appearances on the mound.

Rios hit .268 with a .399 on-base percentage, 23 doubles, 74 runs scored and 50 RBIs. On the mound, the North Central College graduate recorded five wins, two saves, 90 strikeouts and a 6.28 ERA.

Marinec, a North Central College graduate, played in 13 games for the Shrimp in 2023.

He hit .261 with three doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and 11 runs.

The Shrimp now have 10 former players in professional baseball.

Logan Schmitt and Kevin Davis also are in the Frontier League, while Keshawn Ogans, Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, Ty Weatherly, Luke Adams, Jake Zitella and Noah Schultz are playing affiliated minor league baseball.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's Justin Rios, smiles after scoring a run against the Lafayette Aviators. (Scott Anderson)

Pistol Shrimp announce promotions

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp released their promotions schedule for the 2024 season, which include theme nights, pregame concerts and three specialty jersey nights.

The Pistol Shrimp open the season May 28 at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes before the home opener May 30 against the Normal CornBelters.

There are 10 theme nights in June with Country Night, Sensory Friendly Night, Bark in the Park, Capes & Crowns, First Responder Appreciation Night, Pride Night, Paint the Park Pink, Scout Night, Player Paloozw and Arts in the Park.

On Country Night, there will be a pregame concert by Cody Calkins from 5-6:30 p.m.. On Player Palooza, fans can get autographs from the players before the game.

Theme nights in July are Salute to Military, Rock the Park, Ag Day, Little League Night, Brews and Booze, Frightful Friday, Beach Bash, Polish Night and the season finale on July 28.

The Salute to Military game on July 3 will start at 4:05 to allow fans to get to the Peru fireworks. The Rock the Park game features a pregame concert with 303 from 5-6:30 p.m. and Polish Night will have a pregame concert by Eddie Korosa and the Boys from 5-6:30 p.m.

The Shrimp will wear specialty jerseys for Celebrate IVCC at 100 on May 31, First Responder Appreciation on June 11 and Beach Bash on July 20.

Earlville players earn All-LTC honors

After helping Earlville to a second-place finish in the Little Ten Conference, Red Raider seniors Griffin Cook and Ryan Browder were selected to the all-conference team.

Cook was a unanimous choice. Both were repeat all-conference players.