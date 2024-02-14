Princeton advances in regional: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 45, Erie-Prophetstown 38: The No. 4-seeded Tigresses topped the No. 5 Panthers in a Class 2A Alleman Regional semifinal in Rock Island.

Princeton advances to play No. 1 Alleman in the title game at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Pioneers advanced with a 54-24 victory over No. 8 Rock Falls.

Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Fieldcrest 67: Kaitlin White poured in a game-high 31 points as the No. 6-seeded Knights came up short against the No. 2 Saints in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal in Minonk.

Macy Gochanour scored 18 points for Fieldcrest (23-9), while Aliah Celis added 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 74, LeRoy 32: The Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference game in LeRoy for their 29th win of the season, matching the program record for wins. Fieldcrest also won 29 games in 2009-10 and 2011-12.

Connor Reichman scored 24 points to lead the Knights (29-1), while Eddie Lorton had 17 points and Jozia Johnson added 11 points.

Morris 63, La Salle-Peru 58: The Cavaliers dropped an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.

Riverdale 85, Hall 63: The Red Devils fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.

Newark 55, LaMoille 27: Tyler Billhorn scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in LaMoille.

Sherrard 65, Bureau Valley 26: The Storm fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 84, Black Hawk 80: Wade Sims scored 26 points to help the Eagles claim the Arrowhead Conference championship with a victory in Moline.

Roko Jurasovic had 20 points for IVCC (13-14, 4-2 Arrowhead), while Scooby Watson contributed 16 points. Qu’amar Hobbs added 10 points.